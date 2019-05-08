Jonelle Harter Eshbach (Photo: Submitted)

It is with immense pleasure and honor that I write this letter endorsing my friend for over 15 years Jonelle Eshbach for judge to serve on the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Jonelle has over 30 years of experience practicing law. She served in the York County District Attorney's Office as an assistant DA, deputy AG in the Attorney General's Office and was associate chief counsel for U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A veteran prosecutor, she has protected families from violent criminals and has been a voice for the victims of crime including sexual abuse and domestic violence. Jonelle tried every type of case in 37 counties of the commonwealth. "The years teach much which the days never know."

Jonelle was the 2018 York County Bar Foundation recipient of the Pro Bono Award for Exceptional Community Service. She serves and is a member on many community and professional boards, including the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the York County Bar Association, the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, York County Crime Stoppers {Solicitor), the York Youth Symphony Board of Directors and as a deacon at Shiloh UCC.

Her experience, integrity and fairness were recognized and endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police, White Rose Lodge No. 15, York County Lodge No. 73 and Lodge No. 66, which represents active and retired state police troopers.

Vote for experience. Vote Jonelle Eshbach for Judge on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

