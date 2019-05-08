Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

I’m writing to ask voters to cast their ballot for Bryan Tate for Register of Wills on Tuesday, May 21.

My late husband, Sen. Mike Waugh, and I met Bryan in the early '90s. He was an energetic and enthusiastic young professional who very clearly cared about our community. He was working for our good friend Todd Platts, but thoughtfully came on board to manage Mike’s state Senate campaign.

While tirelessly leading Mike’s team and our campaign to victory, we got to know Bryan very well. Not only did Bryan invest himself fully in our political campaign, he took every opportunity to build relationships with everyone involved. Bryan genuinely cares about the people he works with.

Mike and I also observed how much Bryan does to make York County better. His love of York runs deep, and he shows it through the many organizations he serves that work to improve our community.

Bryan Tate has not only earned my respect and friendship, but he has earned my vote. I know Mike would be proud to offer Bryan his endorsement to be York County’s next Register of Wills. I ask you to vote for Bryan Tate on May 21. Thank you.

