Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

My friend of more than 20 years, Bryan Tate, is a candidate for the York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphan's Court office.

Bryan’s record for community service to York County is nothing short of amazing. He has spent the majority of his adult life making York County a better place to live and work.

Bryan would do an amazing job as the Register/Clerk of Orphan’s Court, and I couldn’t think of a better person to follow my dad in this office. Bryan and his campaign are something we all can be proud to support.

Please join me in supporting Bryan for Register of Wills.

