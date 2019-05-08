Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

Our community is fortunate to have an outstanding candidate for Register of Wills. I have known Bryan Tate for 25 year ever since he served as chief of staff for my brother Todd Platts.

Bryan’s boundless energy and support of York are unmatched. He is a tireless community advocate who will bring to this office years of civic leadership and vast experience with estates and wills in his role as vice president of the York County Community Foundation.

Bryan Tate loves York and will serve us well. Please give him your vote on May 21.

