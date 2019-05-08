Richard Keuerleber (Photo: .)

Sheriff Rich Keuerleber is the most qualified person in York County to be sheriff.

As president judge and a trial judge I worked closely with Sheriff Keuerleber for his entire time as sheriff.

I know what it takes to be the sheriff. Before I became a judge, I was solicitor for Rich’s predecessor, Sheriff Bill Hose. Rich has continued Bill Hose’s work to make the York County Sheriff’s Office the most up to date and capable in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

For the good of the people of York County and the safety of everyone in the judicial system and those who use it, we must re-elect Sheriff Rich Keuerleber. Thank you.

