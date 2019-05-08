Julie Wheeler, a businesswoman and Republican committeewoman from Windsor Township, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners. (Photo: Submitted)

I have known Julie Wheeler and her family for many years and it is with great pleasure and honor I write this letter in support of Julie and her quest to become our next York County Commissioner.

She is dedicated, hardworking and a true leader. No other Republican candidate for commissioner has the professional background Julie has to expertly lead York County into the future.

Julie will be a team-building leader keeping good employees in place and finding the right people with talent and abilities to fill staff and management openings. She will pursue a workplace environment promoting diversity and excellence.

Julie has given of her time and talent to others in the York County area and has been a lifetime supporter of Republican candidates. She has served on many boards including chairing The Children’s Home of York and presiding as past president of Dallastown Area High School Dollars for Scholars.

I strongly urge Republican voters to review Julie’s qualifications and join me in voting for Julie Wheeler for commissioner on May 21.

