Jonelle Harter Eshbach (Photo: Submitted)

I highly endorse Jonelle Eshbach for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

I have known Jonelle since the beginning of her professional career as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Emanuel A. Cassimatis. From her clerkship Jonelle became a deputy prosecutor with the York County District Attorney’s Office. As an assistant public defender I was in a unique position to observe her knowledge of the criminal Justice system and performance in the courtroom.

She has demonstrated through the years, continuing in the Attorney Generals’ Office, the ability to deal with complex issues and fact situations. Her reputation in the community is one of high ethics and fundamental fairness in the application of the law.

I urge you to vote for Jonelle Eshbach, who has the experience and knowledge to be an effective jurist.

More: Red Lion attorney Jonelle Eshbach announces York County judge bid

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/05/08/letter-eshbach-has-knowledge-experience-bench/1139495001/