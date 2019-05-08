FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, computer mouse pads with Secure the Vote logo on them are seen on a vendor's table at a convention of state secretaries of state in Philadelphia. As alarms blare about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the Trump administration is facing criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the administrationâs response as fragmented, without enough coordination across federal agencies. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (Photo: Mel Evans / AP)

Residents of East Manchester Township, please vote for Dave Naylor for supervisor on May 21.

I observed Dave in discussion at township meetings, and he always questions how a decision will affect the residents. He recently retired, giving him more time to devote to township business.

With the experience he gained during his first term, and the extra time he will have, he will continue to do a fine job.

Dave also serves the community volunteering with school sports. Thank you for your consideration. Dave would appreciate your support.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/05/08/letter-elect-naylor-east-manchester-supervisor/1139522001/