Residents of East Manchester Township, please vote for Dave Naylor for supervisor on May 21.
Bob Nace, East Manchester Township
Published 9:31 a.m. ET May 8, 2019
I observed Dave in discussion at township meetings, and he always questions how a decision will affect the residents. He recently retired, giving him more time to devote to township business.
With the experience he gained during his first term, and the extra time he will have, he will continue to do a fine job.
Dave also serves the community volunteering with school sports. Thank you for your consideration. Dave would appreciate your support.
