LETTER: Don't miss another opportunity to put Rivera on York City Council
On May 21 I will be voting for Lou Rivera for York City Council. I not only find Lou to be highly qualified, I believe he will be someone to work diligently to unite the community and not only be a much needed voice for the Hispanic community but a voice for all voiceless people.
On May 21 I will have three votes for City Council, and the choice has become difficult for me as the other candidates are a team. I find this perplexing, as if replacing one with a much needed Hispanic representative of the community would all of a sudden cause the council to be dysfunctional.
I also find it perplexing when 33% of the community is Hispanic and we have an opportunity to elect a highly qualified member of the Hispanic community, the team of candidates does not see the need for all our community to have representation.
Sixteen months ago I saw Lou Rivera intelligently and enthusiastically interview for City Council. I believe an opportunity was missed. On May 21 I hope we don't miss another opportunity. I ask everyone to consider Lou Rivera. I will be casting my vote for him.
More: Lou Rivera announces bid for York City Council seat
More: Lou Rivera named as grand marshal for York Halloween Parade
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.