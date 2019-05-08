Buy Photo Latinos Unidos Chairman Lou Rivera speaks as community leaders gather to announce details for the 2019 Latino Health Summit during a press conference at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The City of York will host the second annual Latino Health Summit and Expo at York Expo Center April 17-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

On May 21 I will be voting for Lou Rivera for York City Council. I not only find Lou to be highly qualified, I believe he will be someone to work diligently to unite the community and not only be a much needed voice for the Hispanic community but a voice for all voiceless people.

On May 21 I will have three votes for City Council, and the choice has become difficult for me as the other candidates are a team. I find this perplexing, as if replacing one with a much needed Hispanic representative of the community would all of a sudden cause the council to be dysfunctional.

I also find it perplexing when 33% of the community is Hispanic and we have an opportunity to elect a highly qualified member of the Hispanic community, the team of candidates does not see the need for all our community to have representation.

Sixteen months ago I saw Lou Rivera intelligently and enthusiastically interview for City Council. I believe an opportunity was missed. On May 21 I hope we don't miss another opportunity. I ask everyone to consider Lou Rivera. I will be casting my vote for him.

More: Lou Rivera announces bid for York City Council seat

More: Lou Rivera named as grand marshal for York Halloween Parade

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/05/08/letter-dont-miss-another-opportunity-put-rivera-york-city-council/1140212001/