Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

I am proud to support Bryan Tate for the office of Register of Wills. Bryan is a longtime friend of our family and someone who shares our love of York County and our willingness to serve.

Bryan previously served York County as my brother Todd Platts' chief of staff for a number of years, as well as the vice president of the York County Community Foundation. These professional experiences provided him the opportunity to learn more about the residents of York County — their values, needs and wishes — and to build his experience formulating policy and providing services that benefited those he served.

These experiences and skills will serve him well as the Register of Wills, a position that requires a balance of leadership, guidance, empathy and support. I know my mom, Babs Platts, would have voted for Bryan Tate for Register of Wills, as will I.

More: York County community leader Bryan Tate running for Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/05/08/am-proud-support-bryan-tate-office-register-wills-bryan-longtime-friend-our-family-and-someone-who-s/1142816001/