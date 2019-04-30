Dallastown Area High School presents "Les Miserables," April 11-14. (Photo: submitted)

Viewing the production of “Les Miserables” by the Dallastown high classes was like attending a Broadway play. The strong voices and acting skills complemented by a very well-rehearsed orchestra made you feel like you were in the midst of the times.

Thank you to the cast, orchestra, set-designers and all who helped make this a most enjoyable viewing opportunity.

More: Eight York County high schools honored with Encore musical awards

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/04/30/letter-dallastowns-les-mis-production-first-rate/3627522002/