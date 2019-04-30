OPINION
LETTER: Dallastown's 'Les Mis' production first-rate
Viewing the production of “Les Miserables” by the Dallastown high classes was like attending a Broadway play. The strong voices and acting skills complemented by a very well-rehearsed orchestra made you feel like you were in the midst of the times.
Thank you to the cast, orchestra, set-designers and all who helped make this a most enjoyable viewing opportunity.
