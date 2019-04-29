LETTER: Smith is right candidate for county commissioner
I’m writing this letter of support for Ron Smith, who is running for York County County Commissioner. Having known and worked alongside Ron Smith for several years, I can attest to his strong work ethic, personal integrity and leadership abilities.
He is no stranger to the complexities of municipal government, which I believe helps Ron stand out from the crowded field of candidates who lack his combination of municipal, emergency service and private sector business experiences.
