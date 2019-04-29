Ron Smith, borough council president at Dallastown Borough, is running for York County commissioner in 2019. (Photo: Pavon)

I’m writing this letter of support for Ron Smith, who is running for York County County Commissioner. Having known and worked alongside Ron Smith for several years, I can attest to his strong work ethic, personal integrity and leadership abilities.

He is no stranger to the complexities of municipal government, which I believe helps Ron stand out from the crowded field of candidates who lack his combination of municipal, emergency service and private sector business experiences.

Truly, Ron embodies the skills and leadership necessary to tackle the issues facing York County. This is why I truly believe Ron is the right candidate.



Please support Ron Smith for county commissioner on May 21.



Jo Anna Shovlin is a former Windsor Township supervisor and past president of York Area Regional Police Commission.

