Jonelle Harter Eshbach (Photo: Submitted)

Please join me in voting for Jonelle Eshbach for judge May 21.

Jonelle has the extensive experience, intelligence and temperament to serve as an outstanding judge. For well over two decades, Jonelle has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to making our community a safe place to live by successfully prosecuting and putting behind bars violent criminals who have committed extremely egregious offenses, including murder, child molestation and rape. All the while, Jonelle has compassionately acted as a voice for victims and their families, especially those who have suffered domestic and sexual violence.

Jonelle brings a strong grasp of the law and decades of courtroom experience to her candidacy. She has what it takes to be a fair and reasonable judge who will serve our community extremely well. In addition to her 12-year career as a prosecutor in the York County District Attorney's office, Jonelle also served 12 years as senior deputy attorney general in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General working on high profile and complex cases, including ones in which she secured the death penalty for the murderer of a police officer and the prosecution of a high-profile professional who was convicted on multiple charges of child molestation. Her experience is very relevant to the work that she will be doing as a York County Judge.

Jonelle is dedicated to York County and to making our community a great place to live. She and her husband Dave live in Dover Township and have raised their children in our community. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a well-qualified woman of integrity who has a proven record of public service. Please vote for Jonelle Eshbach on May 21.

