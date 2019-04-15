CLOSE A congressional report regarding the global impact of climate change has painted a striking picture of the potentially cataclysmic affects it will have on life on Earth if left unchecked. Wochit, York Dispatch

The Dispatch’s editorial “Adding up the cost of climate change in Pa.” did a wonderful job highlighting how the effects of global warming are hitting close to home. Too often climate change is thought of as an issue of the future and those raising the alarms now are overreacting. While the most drastic of outcomes may be yet to come, effects are already being felt worldwide, including in York County.

States across the country are taking action to mitigate the challenges from climate change. It is encouraging to read that Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is working on a report to help Pennsylvania prepare as well. Climate change is not an issue that can be put on the back burner any longer.

More is needed, however, than just commitments from states. Recognition of climate change as a serious issue as well as bipartisan legislation to curb carbon emissions is needed.

Fortunately, there is already a bill, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that if passed into law would pave the way for carbon pollution reduction while returning revenue to American households. It works by placing a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas that starts low and increases over time. Companies and consumers will be driven towards cleaner, cheaper options. The money collected from the fee will be distributed monthly to the American people to spend as they choose. This bill benefits the planet, the economy and the American people.

York County residents can do their part to help their county, state and country by writing their representative, either Rep. Scott Perry or Rep. Lloyd Smucker, and encouraging them to support this bill.

