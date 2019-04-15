CLOSE

Mattie Chapman honored as first elected African-American York County employee

In February officials placed a plaque at the Judicial Center in honor of former Prothonotary Mattie Chapman, the first African-American elected to a county-wide office.

My mother Doris Sweeney remembers advice Mattie Chapman gave her on the election night my mother was a candidate for York City School Board director. Mattie said to her, “Doris, until the last vote is counted, you have a chance.” Later that evening Doris Sweeney found out she had won the election. She served two terms on the York City School Board from 1977 to 1987.

While on the school board, my mother fought to have school job opening notices sent to churches, Crispus Attucks Center, Community Progress Council and the Spanish Center.

Doris Sweeney remembers Mattie Chapman as a lovely woman, the same every time you met her.

PHOTOS: Mattie Chapman, first elected African-American to hold county office
In front row from left, York attorney Sandra Thompson, who is also president of the York Branch of the NAACP, and current York County Prothonotary Pam Lee look on as Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. A commemorative plaque is now mounted on the wall outside of the Prothonotary office. Dawn J. Sagert photo
In front row from left, York attorney Sandra Thompson, who is also president of the York Branch of the NAACP, and current York County Prothonotary Pam Lee look on as Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. A commemorative plaque is now mounted on the wall outside of the Prothonotary office. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Current York County Prothonotary Pam Lee, left, and York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes unveil a plaque honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Current York County Prothonotary Pam Lee, left, and York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes unveil a plaque honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Cal Weary, of Weary Arts Group, talks about the video he produced honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, following the dedication ceremony during which the video was presented at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cal Weary, of Weary Arts Group, talks about the video he produced honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, following the dedication ceremony during which the video was presented at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
An audience applauds after watching a video during a dedication ceremony held to honor Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. A commemorative plaque is now mounted on the wall outside of the Prothonotary office. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An audience applauds after watching a video during a dedication ceremony held to honor Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. A commemorative plaque is now mounted on the wall outside of the Prothonotary office. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York County Prothonotary Pam Lee talks prior to a dedication ceremony held to honor Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Prothonotary Pam Lee talks prior to a dedication ceremony held to honor Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Cal Weary, left, of Weary Arts Group, presents the video he produced honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cal Weary, left, of Weary Arts Group, presents the video he produced honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, York County Public Information Officer Mark Walters takes a photo of York Chapter NAACP President Sandra Thompson and Sandra Harrison, who is running for the Prothonotary office in the next election, following a dedication ceremony honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, York County Public Information Officer Mark Walters takes a photo of York Chapter NAACP President Sandra Thompson and Sandra Harrison, who is running for the Prothonotary office in the next election, following a dedication ceremony honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Mattie Chapman's re-election poster is on file at the York County History Center Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. York County Commissioners announced that a commemorative plaque will be dedicated in her honor outside county judicial center. She was the first African-American to hold a county office as prothonotary in 1976. Bill Kalina photo
Mattie Chapman's re-election poster is on file at the York County History Center Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. York County Commissioners announced that a commemorative plaque will be dedicated in her honor outside county judicial center. She was the first African-American to hold a county office as prothonotary in 1976. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A plaque honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is shown outside of the Prothonotary office following a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A plaque honoring Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is shown outside of the Prothonotary office following a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mattie Chapman, the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, is honored during a dedication ceremony at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Sandra Harrison, who is running for the Prothonotary office in the next election, talks about how she has been inspired by Mattie Chapman during a dedication ceremony honoring Chapman who was the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sandra Harrison, who is running for the Prothonotary office in the next election, talks about how she has been inspired by Mattie Chapman during a dedication ceremony honoring Chapman who was the first elected African-American to hold a York County office as Prothonotary in 1975, at the York County Judicial Center in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A portrait of Mattie Chapman hangs in the York County History Center Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. York County commissioners announced that a commemorative plaque will be dedicated in her honor outside county judicial center. The first African-American to hold a county office, she was elected to the office of prothonotary in 1975. Bill Kalina photo
A portrait of Mattie Chapman hangs in the York County History Center Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. York County commissioners announced that a commemorative plaque will be dedicated in her honor outside county judicial center. The first African-American to hold a county office, she was elected to the office of prothonotary in 1975. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
