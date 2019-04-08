Herb Schmidt, center, is honored with a plaque to commemorate the 60th running of the Herb Schmidt Relays. The event was held at York Suburban High School. Pictured with Schmdt are Josh Leik, left, and Dave Wickenheiser. Leik is the Suburban Booster Club president and Wickenheiser is Suburban's former track coach and the meet director. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK SUBURBAN)

It is extremely disappointing that neither the York Daily Record nor the York Dispatch provided any coverage of the 60th anniversary of the Herb Schmidt Relays that were held at York Suburban on Friday, April 5.

Started in 1960, this track and field event is among the longest-running relays in the state. More than 50 community volunteers regularly donate their time, energy and resources to keep the tradition alive. This year, schools from four counties were in attendance to showcase their talents under the lights. Mr. Schmidt attended (yet again) and was honored at the beginning of the relay for his dedication to and passion for high school athletics in York County.

In an era when many privately funded track and field clubs, academies and invitationals seem to dominate the landscape, the Herb Schmidt Relays continue to celebrate what matters the most: competition in its most pure form and sportsmanship.

All of the student athletes who ran, threw and jumped in the 38 degree rain this past Friday evening are part of Mr. Schmidt’s legacy ... and you let them and Herb down.

