LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thank you for having the courage to weigh in on the energy subsidies debate—and offering a perspective few are willing to endorse — in “Time’s up for corporate welfare, Exelon.”

You’re right: Pennsylvanians shouldn’t be fooled by nuclear energy companies asking for $500 million in handouts to create “green jobs.” But this isn’t just a problem in the energy sector.

Pennsylvania’s subsidies for horse racing, sports stadiums, film companies and huge commercial enterprises like Amazon has made us the No. 1 state in the country for corporate welfare. Taxpayers send more than $250 million every year to the horse racing industry alone.

We’re spending almost a billion dollars a year just chumming the waters for some big fish whose promises of job creation rarely materialize.

We’re all happy to bring jobs into our state but paying off big business isn’t the way. Instead, we could enact state tax reform that lowers the burden for all job creators — so businesses want to set up shop here without a bribe.

More: EDITORIAL: Time's up for corporate welfare, Exelon

More: Public hearings slated for nuclear subsidy bill

More: After 40 years, Three Mile Island meltdown looms large

PHOTOS: A look back at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant accident
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An air view shows the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., March 30, 1979. The small dome at center is where the now-called "incident" occured Wednesday. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
An air view shows the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., March 30, 1979. The small dome at center is where the now-called "incident" occured Wednesday. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) BARRY THUMMA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
A cooling tower of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., looms behind an abandoned playground, March 30, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
A cooling tower of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., looms behind an abandoned playground, March 30, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) BARRY THUMMA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
This was the scene in Goldsboro, Pa., on March 31, 1979, three days after the nuclear accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Middletown, Pa. Most people in the area following the nuclear accident either evacuated or stayed indoors. In the background at center is one of the cooling towers of the nuclear facility. March 28, 1999, will be 20th anniversary of the nation's worst nuclear accident. (AP Photo)
This was the scene in Goldsboro, Pa., on March 31, 1979, three days after the nuclear accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Middletown, Pa. Most people in the area following the nuclear accident either evacuated or stayed indoors. In the background at center is one of the cooling towers of the nuclear facility. March 28, 1999, will be 20th anniversary of the nation's worst nuclear accident. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Sen. Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., left, and Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., members of a Senate Health and Scientific Research subcommittee, confer during a meeting of the panel Wednesday, April 4, 1979 in Washington. The group is probing the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
Sen. Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., left, and Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., members of a Senate Health and Scientific Research subcommittee, confer during a meeting of the panel Wednesday, April 4, 1979 in Washington. The group is probing the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Charles Harrity, AP
Fullscreen
Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, left, announces the closing of schools in the area around the Three Mile Island PWR, on March 30, 1979, in Harrisburg, Pa., after an accident at the nuclear power plant led to the release of radioactive gas from the reactor into the atmosphere. The governor advised the evacuation of small children and pregnant women. Standing at right is Lt. Gov. William Scranton. (AP Photo)
Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, left, announces the closing of schools in the area around the Three Mile Island PWR, on March 30, 1979, in Harrisburg, Pa., after an accident at the nuclear power plant led to the release of radioactive gas from the reactor into the atmosphere. The governor advised the evacuation of small children and pregnant women. Standing at right is Lt. Gov. William Scranton. (AP Photo) Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Evacuated women and children sleep on army cots in a sports arena, Saturday, March 31, 1979, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They left their homes near the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Evacuated women and children sleep on army cots in a sports arena, Saturday, March 31, 1979, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They left their homes near the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar) Gene Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in the control room of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; Rosalyn Carter; and an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in the control room of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; Rosalyn Carter; and an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo) Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in control room of nuclear plant, of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in control room of nuclear plant, of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo) Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
A Red Cross volunteer leans over to make sure a youngster has everything he wants for lunch at the evacuation center in Hershey Park, Pa., April 4, 1979. Expectant mothers and preschool children were asked to remain at the center for those who live within a 5-mile radius of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
A Red Cross volunteer leans over to make sure a youngster has everything he wants for lunch at the evacuation center in Hershey Park, Pa., April 4, 1979. Expectant mothers and preschool children were asked to remain at the center for those who live within a 5-mile radius of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy) Rusty Kennedy, AP
Fullscreen
Workmen at Nuclear Engineer Co.’s Hanford, Washington site on April 23, 1979 remove lid from canister holding sealed container of low level radio-action waste. The waste was transported to the Hanford waste disposal site from the Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, Unit #1 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Mason)
Workmen at Nuclear Engineer Co.’s Hanford, Washington site on April 23, 1979 remove lid from canister holding sealed container of low level radio-action waste. The waste was transported to the Hanford waste disposal site from the Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, Unit #1 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Mason) Mason, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
A group of tourists have their photograph taken by a family member as they pose with cooling towers from Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Pa., May 11, 1979. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser)
A group of tourists have their photograph taken by a family member as they pose with cooling towers from Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Pa., May 11, 1979. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser) Fred Prouser, AP
Fullscreen
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers march in support of nuclear power plants outside the Johnstown War Memorial Arena, May 9, 1979. The annual stockholders' meeting of the General Public Utilities (GPU) is to be held in Johnstown on Wednesday. GPU is the parent company for Metropolitan Edison, the owners of the nuclear plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Penn. (AP Photo)
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers march in support of nuclear power plants outside the Johnstown War Memorial Arena, May 9, 1979. The annual stockholders' meeting of the General Public Utilities (GPU) is to be held in Johnstown on Wednesday. GPU is the parent company for Metropolitan Edison, the owners of the nuclear plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Penn. (AP Photo) AP
Fullscreen
A sign on a building in Goldsboro, Penn, with a deserted street and nuclear plant cooling towers in the background was the scene here, March 31, 1979. Many of the residents within a five-mile area have evacuated. (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt)
A sign on a building in Goldsboro, Penn, with a deserted street and nuclear plant cooling towers in the background was the scene here, March 31, 1979. Many of the residents within a five-mile area have evacuated. (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt) R.C. Greenawalt, AP
Fullscreen
Two mothers along with their children carry signs in front of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., joining other anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators urging the shut-down of Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, April 8, 1979. The plant had an accident causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Two mothers along with their children carry signs in front of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., joining other anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators urging the shut-down of Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, April 8, 1979. The plant had an accident causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis) Paul Vathis, AP
Fullscreen
Anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators mass on the front steps of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., April 8, 1979, urging a shut-down of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The plant had an accident, causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators mass on the front steps of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., April 8, 1979, urging a shut-down of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The plant had an accident, causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis) Paul Vathis, AP
Fullscreen
Rev. Frederick Wedemeyer talks with parishioners outside the Zion Lutheran Church in Goldsboro, Pa., following the Palm Sunday services, April 8, 1979. In the background are cooling towers of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant that is shut down following an accident causing nuclear radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Prouser)
Rev. Frederick Wedemeyer talks with parishioners outside the Zion Lutheran Church in Goldsboro, Pa., following the Palm Sunday services, April 8, 1979. In the background are cooling towers of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant that is shut down following an accident causing nuclear radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Prouser) Fred Prouser, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/04/01/letter-corporate-welfare-not-just-energy-sector/3333358002/