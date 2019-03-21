Buy Photo The Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactors and one of the Unit 2 reactors, right, viewed from the north, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Unit 2 reactors have been shut down since the March 28, 1979, partial meltdown. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Nuclear power plants are a touchy subject in central Pennsylvania. Many of us remember the panic we felt when Three Mile Island partially melted down 40 years ago.

The “fallout” of that incident meant that nuclear power became less popular.

Pennsylvania’s nuclear industry needs a bailout, and Harrisburg is considering giving them one, to the tune of $500 million per year. Who would pay for that? Taxpayers, of course.

But here’s what’s really unfair: The bailout would be provided by adding a surcharge to Pennsylvania residents’ electric bills. Our rates will go up, to benefit the nuclear power companies.

Not only that, our power plants provide power to 12 other states — but those states will contribute nothing to the bailout. Pennsylvania taxpayers would underwrite lower electricity rates for those other states.

Please contact your state representative and senator, and ask them to oppose this unfair bailout.

