Buy Photo A historical marker near the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Londonderry Township pays tribute to the 1979 incident Friday, March 15, 2019. The plant's Unit 2 reactors have been shut down since the March 28,1979, partial meltdown. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Dispatch's March 15 article on the nuclear power industry operators clearly shows that nothing has changed. They want increased subsides, no inspections or regulations, problems kept secret from the public, and they are not overly concerned about safety risks.

We now have a group of legislators sponsoring, supporting and spouting nuclear power industry propaganda in order to continue operating an ancient plant with outdated technology.

Why would they do this?

It is not a clean method for boiling water. Are they oblivious to the problems associated with mining of the ore, processing, manufacturing rods, using them and the inability to safely dispose of the waste?

More: OP-ED: Time's up for Three Mile Island

More: EDITORIAL: Legislature shouldn't intervene to prop up Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactor

More: Expected legislation might save Three Mile Island

Are corporate campaign contributions (aka "bribery") a major factor in their decisions or is it just plain ignorance that fuels their blatant disregard for the safety risk to their constituents and their families in the TMI area?

A list of any legislators who have received money from the nuclear power industry and their associates should be published.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/03/21/letter-nothing-has-changed-nuclear-power-industry/3233166002/