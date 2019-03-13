U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., left, celebrates with supporter Ira Groff, of Leola, after winning re-election for the Pennsylvania 11th congressional district, at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) (Photo: Chris Knight, AP)

Kudos to Congressman Lloyd Smucker for his March 11 op-ed regarding the tax reform law that took effect for 2018. Mr. Smucker, your response to The York Dispatch's Feb. 26 editorial was spot on. I urge everyone to read Mr. Smucker's piece, and you will get the whole truth, not half truths and out right lies expressed by the York Dispatch's editorial.

Here is a great example of how the new tax reform helped the middle class immensely: I prepare tax returns for a number of my family and friends. One in particular is for a family of five (three children who are not yet teenagers). Their adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2017 was $96,000, and their net income tax was $5,600. For 2018, their AGI was $106,000 and their net income tax was $3,800. Therefore, they paid $1,800 less in income tax under the new tax law and had an AGI of $10,000 more. What's more, under the old 2017 tax law they would have had to pay an additional $1,500 in income tax had it still been in effect for 2018. So they really saved $3,300.

Their income is hardly upper class; rather solid middle class. If The York Dispatch would like to challenge my calculations, by all means give me a call.

Keep up the great work you do Mr. Smucker. You will never receive any credit from The York Dispatch because they are left-leaning Socialists. Of course, we all know that in the immortal words of Winston Churchill, "Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is in the equal sharing of misery."

