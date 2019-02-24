A Monday, May 22, 2017, file photo shows cooling towers at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Exelon Corp., the owner of Three Mile Island, site of the United States' worst commercial nuclear power accident, said Monday, May 29, 2017, it will shut down the plant in 2019 unless it receives a financial rescue from Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo11: Matt Rourke, AP)

Three Mile Island is an antiquated boondoggle in the river that some people want to continue to subsidize.

Nuclear power plants have always been heavily subsidized and they want to increase the subsidy again. Lobbyists, with pockets full of money, are roaming the halls of the state capitol, and the state Legislature's Nuclear Energy Caucus wants to keep pouring money into that ancient financial and operational disaster.

Hmmm? Any connection?

If this "caucus" knew anything about nuclear power and the history of TMI, there would not be another bailout. It looks like the ratepayers will once again suffer because of legislative ignorance.

Did politicians, especially local ones, forget how the public was kept unaware of the accident until it became so obvious that the management could no longer hide it? The elaborate evacuation plan is a farce.

Please, spare me all the political platitudes about economic impact. TMI was way overdue for shutdown so why all the hoopla about TMI jobs? Chernobyl and Fukushima created a lot of jobs. When Kmart, Sears and the Bon-Ton closed, as did many other businesses, and there was no political weeping and gnashing of teeth. Weren't those jobs of any importance?

If the CEO of Exelon wants to buy a bigger yacht, let him use some of the money from his 2017 $3.77 billion net profit.

