Alzheimer's Disease Awareness (Photo: Alzheimer's Association)

It is time for change in our thinking on Alzheimer’s disease. Too often Alzheimer’s is treated as an aging issue, but it is a disease. Someone develops Alzheimer’s every 65 seconds in the United States. The U.S. Senate unanimously voted to pass the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act on Dec. 13. Six days later the House of Representatives also voted to pass the BOLD Act. On Dec. 31, 2018, the BOLD Act became law.



Is this change on the horizon? Has Congress begun to recognize Alzheimer’s disease as a public health crisis affecting a combined 22 million Americans? There are 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 16 million who provide care. I am hopeful.



In passing the BOLD Act, Congress has taken decisive action. The act creates an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer's interventions, public awareness campaigns, early detection and diagnosis, reduce risk and prevent avoidable hospitalizations.



Join me in thanking Rep. Scott Perry, Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey for fighting for all Pennsylvanians affected by Alzheimer’s and voting in favor of the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/02/05/letter-thanks-congress-alzheimers-act/2779172002/