When the Supreme Court ruled in June that government employees could no longer be forced to pay a union as a condition of employment, I was so inspired that I left my 20-year career as a public school teacher in Adams County to get the word out.

I joined an organization, Americans for Fair Treatment, whose mission is to educate, equip, and empower public workers to exercise their constitutional rights.

In “Workers are the Foundation of Pennsylvania, Jan. 16,” Eric Rosso attacks people like me for telling public workers about their newly restored rights. As a teacher, I witnessed firsthand how union officials — especially those at the state and national level — too often steamroll differing opinions, silence dissenting voices, and sacrifice workers’ best interests for their own benefit.

Mr. Rosso is more of the same, and it’s no surprise. He describes himself as a “veteran labor operative,” having worked for Pennsylvania’s biggest union affiliates, like SEIU and AFT. His current job at PA Spotlight is underwritten by a $40,000 donation from the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) — the state’s largest teachers’ union. That money came from teachers’ membership dues.

In fact, the PSEA is part of a network of unions under the National Education Association, which took in $1.62 billion last year. What does it look like when a billion-dollar corporation tries to stamp out dissent? Mr. Rosso needs only look in the mirror.

