Earlier Pa. primary date a good move in a faulty system

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

In one sense, an effort to move up Pennsylvania’s primary date is that rarest of political phenomena: a solidly bipartisan proposal.

On the other, it is all too commonplace: The race among states to cut place in the primary line is creating presidential election-year gridlock and perpetuating the seemingly endless cycle of campaigning.

The measure, led by a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers including state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, would see the state’s primary date move from the fourth Tuesday in April to sometime in mid-March. The argument is familiar: By allowing Pennsylvania voters to cast their ballots earlier in the election cycle, they would have greater influence in deciding their parties’ eventual flagbearers.

Theoretically, anyway.

Recall the dogfight that was the 2008 Democratic primary, in which presidential candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Barack Obama battled throughout the spring to reach the necessary delegate count. As a result, states whose primaries fell later in the cycle — including Pennsylvania — enjoyed outsized influence.

Could we see a repeat in 2024? While President Joe Biden faces only marginal opposition for his party’s nomination, the options for Republican primary voters might not be so cut and dried.

Former President Donald Trump is comfortably ahead in polling but faces a slew of charges stemming from four separate criminal indictments. Add to that the growing chorus of scholars arguing that the former president’s involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection constitutionally bars him from running for office, with several states examining options for removing him from the ballot, and the party’s nomination process could be a wide-open affair that remains undecided until well into primary season.

Admittedly, such eventualities are the exception, as state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Philadelphia Democrat, noted.

“Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We deserve to be heard earlier.”

Kenyatta is among lawmakers pushing an April 2 primary date rather than the March 19 or 26 primary pushed by Phillips-Hill and others. The later date, proponents argue, would allow the state’s traditional 13-week window for state candidates to collect petitions to begin after the new year.

Whichever date is selected, the premise is sound. An earlier primary date would generally increase voter influence in what Kenyatta correctly describes as a significant battleground state.

The problem is that — much like the mythical Lake Woebegone, where “all the children are above average” — all the states can’t be first in line. And the trend in recent years for states to jockey for more influential calendar dates has contributed to lengthier presidential campaigns.

No one wants to go back to the days when presidential candidates were anointed by party leaders but the idea of the electoral starting gun being fired at the national conventions, rather than 18 months prior, is not unattractive.

The Democratic National Committee shuffled the calendar earlier this year, despite cries from traditional early-voting states like New Hampshire, to boost the profiles of states with more diverse populations. Republicans are sticking with a more traditional schedule, beginning with the Iowa caucuses in January, but have also tilted toward front-loaded calendars in recent elections.

All of this leads to ever earlier campaigning.

“A consequence of frontloading is a front-loaded nomination season,” wrote Mark J. Wattier, a professor of political science at Murray State University, back in 2005.

That means more money, more mudslinging, more disinformation, none of which necessarily serves the electorate.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are correct in wanting to give the state’s voters a greater voice in selecting major-party candidates under the current primary system.

It’s the primary system itself that ought to be reconsidered with an eye toward discouraging the seemingly never-ending campaign cycle.