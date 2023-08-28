Review, don’t limit, duties of Pa. secretaries

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

A proposal by Republican lawmakers to clip the wings of acting state secretaries fails on two counts: A) It’s a bad idea and B) it would be enacted in a manner that precludes participation by the party most affected: the governor.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, and Senate President Pro Tempore Judy Ward, R-Blair, say they plan to introduce a constitutional amendment that would limit the authority of acting Cabinet members “to perform certain actions, such as issue executive orders or promulgate regulations on behalf of the governor.”

Constitutional amendments have been an increasingly popular go-to for the state’s Republican lawmakers. While time-consuming (amendments need to be approved in two successive legislative sessions before going to voters), they avoid the possibility of a gubernatorial veto.

In fact, some 40 constitutional amendments have been proposed just since January of this year. One wonders what is the point of supporting one of the nation’s largest state legislatures if so many decisions are going to simply be thrown to the public.

Phillips and Ward say secretaries shouldn’t be able to fully carry out their duties absent confirmation by state senators.

“Considering the revolving door of cabinet officials and the power they hold,” the pair write in a memorandum outlining the potential amendment, “we must have individuals who are consented to by the Senate to serve in these capacities.”

They have a point — to a point. There is a clear potential for abuse in allowing acting secretaries to serve indefinitely. Former President Donald Trump frequently exploited the ability to appoint officials in acting capacities to avoid Senate oversight during his four years in office. Former Gov. Tom Wolf, likewise, had an unacceptable number of acting secretaries in his Cabinet toward the end of his administration.

But the answer isn’t to hamstring these officials; it is to ensure they are acting with appropriate Senatorial consent.

Gov. Josh Shapiro does not appear to be actively evading the approval process. His nominees have been largely uncontroversial and most have been approved overwhelmingly by the Senate.

Two key departments, however, continue to be overseen by acting secretaries: the Department of Health (Debra Bogen) and the Department of Banking and Securities (Wendy Spicher).

It appears to be Bogen’s continued service that has animated the proposed constitutional amendment. Shapiro withdrew her nomination in June in the face of Republican opposition and has not yet announced his plans for the role, but she has remained in her acting capacity.

As well she should; this vital department cannot go leaderless, particularly with COVID-related hospitalizations again on the rise in Pennsylvania.

But acting secretaries must not act indefinitely. The governor has had sufficient time to decide how to propose filling the slot — either by reappointing Bogen or nominating a new candidate — and should lose no time in moving forward.

By the same token, Phillips and Ward must identify a more appropriate means of exercising their oversight — one that doesn’t allow the Senate to completely override a governor’s agenda by, say, refusing to confirm a credible nominee so as to limit an office’s ability to fully carry out its administrative duties (which their proposed amendment would arguably enable).

Legislating via constitutional amendment needs to be curtailed in general and should be dismissed altogether in this instance.

There may be a debate to be had on the powers of acting state secretaries, but a proposed constitutional amendment to limit those powers absent that debate is partisan overkill.