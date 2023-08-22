Red Lion district pours cold water on positive news

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

Thumbs down for the Red Lion Area School District’s inexplicable refusal to allow one of its own to serve a two-year statewide post.

It seemed like good news earlier this summer when math teacher Rachel West was elected as treasurer of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. The organization represents and advocates for approximately 177,000 active and retired teachers.

“Rachael’s election will help raise the profile on issues that can really help Red Lion and other school districts just like ours,” Jennifer Wireman, president of the Red Lion Education Association, told the Dispatch.

But rather than smoothing the path for the veteran instructor to begin her term on Sept. 1, her employer has thrown up a potential roadblock. The district has declined to grant West a two-year leave.

PSEA officials say they haven’t seen a district decline an educator’s request for leave in 25 years.

If district officials have a good reason for their obstruction, they’re keeping it to themselves. West’s request for a solution at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting went unanswered and district leaders have declined requests for comment on the matter.

West’s election should have been a welcome bit of good news in a district that has endured its share of controversies in recent years. School leaders’ refusal to embrace the statewide victory of one of their own — let alone explain their opposition — is confounding.

Thumbs up for young people in Pennsylvania who have found positive ways to make national news in recent days.

Take 7-year-old Olivia Mummert of Hanover, who was crowned U.S. American Jr. Princess at the U.S. American Miss National Pageant on July 30. The competition allowed the Baresville Elementary second-grader to bring attention to her charity project, Olivia’s Helping Heart, which collects donations for New Hope Ministries’ food pantries.

The Media, Pa., Little League team, meanwhile, thrilled fans during its run in the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The squad, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, won a 5-3 nail-biter Saturday before falling to Rhode Island on Sunday. Still, a great run on a big stage.

Finally, 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich won a national competition last week: for his mullet.

Yes, the business-in-front/party-in-back hairstyle is still a thing, and the soon-to-be first-grader from Pottstown, Montgomery County, rocks it with the best of them. Rory, also known as “Cheddar Wiz,” beat out some 900 competitors in the kids category to take top honors.

And never mind bragging rights, the victory comes with a $5,000 prize, which Rory plans to donate part of to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Thumbs down for a police raid on the offices of a small Kansas newspaper earlier this month.

In what appears to be a brazen violation of constitutional press freedoms, Marion, Kansas, police raided the offices of the 2,000-circulation weekly Marion County Record, as well as the home of its owners and publisher, seizing computers, phones and file servers.

A search warrant was obtained on dubious grounds (a probable cause affidavit, required by law to issue a search warrant, was evidently not filed with the court until three days after the search). And police offered flimsy excuses about the raid being justified by unspecified wrongdoing by the journalists.

The whole episode stinks to high heaven, which is no doubt why the search warrant was subsequently withdrawn and the seized property returned. That won’t bring back the paper’s 98-year-old co-owner, who collapsed and died one day after the raid on her home.

Coming on the heels of the recent story about a smalltown Oklahoma newspaper disclosing how local officials discussed killing reporters, it reflects a dangerous and growing contempt for a free press. One way to fight this growing trend: Emulate the 2,000 brand-new subscribers to the 154-year-old Record and support your local newspaper.