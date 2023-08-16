Pa. Legislature needs to pass sensible gun laws, instead of pandering to pro-gun interests

LNP/LancasterOnline (AP)

The lawsuit at the heart of this open-records dispute was enabled by a terrible piece of state legislation.

It’s worth revisiting that legislation, as it’s illustrative of the preferential treatment that gun-rights organizations get in Harrisburg — and how the public safety interests of ordinary citizens are too often ignored.

Act 192 of 2014 was so terrible that it was struck down by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court in June 2015. The state Supreme Court affirmed that ruling in 2016.

The mercifully short-lived law had gone into effect in January 2015. It enabled anyone or any organization “adversely affected” by a municipality’s local gun ordinance to sue the municipality; legal standing was afforded even if the plaintiff didn’t reside in the municipality.

Emboldened by that law, the National Rifle Association sued the City of Lancaster over an ordinance that sensibly requires gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police within 72 hours.

Under Act 192’s provisions, if the NRA had won its lawsuit against Lancaster, the city would have had to pay the NRA’s legal costs. But there was no provision in the law that would have required the NRA to pay the city’s legal costs should the city have prevailed. The NRA ultimately dropped its lawsuit.

Act 192 was an appalling gift to the gun lobby and a rebuke to municipal officials seeking to protect their constituents from gun violence. It empowered gun-rights activists to make life miserable for municipalities by ensnaring them in costly lawsuits.

So intent were Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg on cravenly pandering to pro-gun interests that they tried to pass another version of Act 192 after that law was struck down. Some state lawmakers wax on about “local control” — but never in the face of pressure from guns-rights organizations.

Meanwhile, bills that would help to curb gun violence tend to languish in Harrisburg.

The advocacy organization CeaseFirePA maintains a list of bills that have been proposed in the state Legislature. Those commonsense measures would:

— Require the safe storage of guns.

— Mandate training for first-time gun owners.

— Establish a 72-hour waiting period for all firearm transfers in Pennsylvania.

— Prohibit the sale, purchase or production of untraceable “ghost” gun parts.

The state House did pass two bills in May. One would enable judges to issue extreme-risk protection orders to allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be at risk of harming themselves or others. This important bill could curtail suicides, as well as other forms of gun violence.

According to a report issued in June by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, firearms were the leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens ages 1 to 19 in 2021. And 55% of all suicides were by firearm in 2021 (the most recent year for which final data is available). Research shows that extreme-risk protection order laws — enacted in 21 states, plus the District of Columbia — “are associated with lower rates of firearm suicide,” that report noted.

The other bill passed by the state House in May would sensibly require background checks for all gun purchases, including private transactions involving long guns.

But a third bill — which, similarly to Lancaster’s ordinance, would have required gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm to law enforcement within three days — inexplicably failed.

The seesaw control of the state House once again hinges on a special election — this one in September to fill an Allegheny County seat. Democrats are expected to retain control of that seat, and therefore the narrow House majority. But whatever happens, gun legislation also needs to pass in the Republican-controlled state Senate.

We’d like to think that an overriding interest in public safety would unite members of both parties to pass reasonable gun measures.

In reality, it would take an enormous amount of public pressure to counter the influence of gun-rights organizations in Harrisburg. As Act 192 showed, the odds are stacked against those seeking sensible gun legislation.

Please try anyway by contacting your state lawmakers. Others persist. We can, too.

