Maui wildfires offer a reminder that 'climate change is here.' Here's what we can do about it

“Climate change is here.”

That was the message of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green in the wake of wildfires that swept across Maui, obliterating resort communities that mainland tourists adored.

It’s easy to become numbed by such headlines, given the frequency with which we’re confronted by devastating droughts, floods, tropical storms and wildfires. Scientists linked these more frequent extreme weather events to the large-scale burning of fossil fuels that changed the chemical makeup of our atmosphere, trapping more of the sun’s radiation and increasing temperatures around the globe.

Our future right now appears bleak.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made it plain in its most recent report released earlier this year: We are not acting swiftly enough to avoid global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), the threshold of a full-on climate catastrophe.

“This report is definitely a final warning on 1.5C,” said Kaisa Kosonen, a climate expert who worked on the report.

And we’ve seen the consequences of climate change in our backyards: in the native species who’ve disappeared from our streams, summer heat waves that endanger our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, and in the now-routine air quality alerts stemming from Canada’s widespread fires.

At this point, we already know what we must do to avert this global disaster.

Most of the scenarios that would allow us to do that, according to climate experts, would require us to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80% by 2050.

That seems like a daunting task, particularly given the limits of current technology. It means that no single solution will solve the problem.

And for ordinary citizens like us, it means informing ourselves about the problem and petitioning our elected officials at the local, state and national level to enact the robust policy changes necessary.

Here are a few of the most impactful measures we must take to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the World Resources Institute.

Decarbonize buildings and cars. We already have the technology to limit emissions from our homes and vehicles. For most, it involves electrifying our lives. Of course, electrification alone won’t necessarily get us where we need to go.

Transition to zero-carbon power. Our use of wind and solar is increasing — by 31% and 47% respectively between 2019 and 2021 — but not fast enough. We need to transition away from coal and natural gas-powered plants, and possibly consider relying on nuclear energy.

Reduce industrial emissions. Greenhouse gasses don’t just come from power plants. Many other factories emit chemicals that pollute the air and impact public health, more broadly.

Protect and restore ecosystems. We already have tools to capture carbon: Plants. Unfortunately, we continue to destroy large swaths of our forests in the name of economic progress. We see it in our own backyard as more land is taken up by warehouses. That must change.

Eat more sustainably. The rearing of livestock for meat production itself accounts for 14% of all carbon emissions. Americans, meanwhile, waste between 30% and 40% of our entire food supply. Being more mindful about what you eat, where you get it from and how much you waste is something we can all control.