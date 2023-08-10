Welcome effort to turn page on book banners

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

Thumbs up for a read-a-thon dedicated to banned books scheduled for York County this weekend.

The effort, organized in the Central York School District, will encourage readers of all stripes to hunker down with a banned book. Frankly, it’s a practice that would go a long way toward defusing the barrage of challenges being lodged against schools and libraries.

It’s hard to imagine someone reading oft-challenged works like “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “The Bluest Eye” or “The Kite Runner” and not being moved by their artistry, emotion and storytelling. Do they deal with difficult subject matter? They do, just as life does. That makes them all the more affecting.

And the fact that works depicting LGBTQ+ individuals and experiences are so often targeted by conservative critics says more about those critics’ biases and preoccupations than it does about literary merit.

The local push-back is not only refreshing but necessary. Pennsylvania is among the leading states in attempts to restrict access to printed materials and York Central is among the districts where book challenges have played out.

Saturday’s local read-a-thon, which starts at Skid Row Garage on Market Street in York and runs from noon to 5 p.m., will place place challenged books where they belong: Not under the spotlight of public contention, not boxed up and off limits, but in the hands of readers.

Thumbs down to the unseemly response by former President Donald Trump and other conservative click-baiters to the early exit of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team from this year’s World Cup tournament.

The team, favored to win a third straight world championship, no doubt disappointed. With the tenacity and spirit that drove previous teams to victory somehow missing, the team struggled in early rounds before losing to Sweden — and being eliminated from the tournament — last Sunday.

Conservative critics couldn’t wait to pile on. Trump used his poor man’s Twitter platform to not only criticize the team and its retiring star, Megan Rapinoe, but somehow blame President Joe Biden and “wokeness” for the loss before exclaiming, “America is going to Hell!!!” And this is the best the Republican Party has to offer for president.

He was by no means alone. Right-wing voices from Megyn Kelly to the Washington Examiner took delight in the team’s difficulties, followed by an army of asinine online antagonists.

Rapinoe, the outspoken team leader who supports a number of progressive social causes, was a particular target, no doubt as much for her refusal to visit the Trump White House following the team’s previous victory as for her activism.

Still, for a crowd that fancies itself patriotic, the hate-filled, mean-spirited and, frankly, misogynistic chorus reflected anything but love of country.

Thumbs Up for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s early record as he settles into his first year in office.

Recent passage of the $45.5 billion state budget is just the latest in a string of successes for the popular Democrat, who captured nearly 57 percent of the vote last November. It was feared an ongoing budget standoff would last well into next month, but the governor engineered an agreement with majority Republicans in the Senate that allowed hundreds of millions of dollars to begin flowing to public schools.

The win comes on top of the “Miracle on I-95.”

The collapse of a Philadelphia-area section of the heavily traveled interstate following a fiery tractor-trailer accident on June 11 appeared to herald a summer of commuter snarls. But Shapiro forged a coalition of state, federal and trade-union interests, slashed red tape and welcomed creative thinking (like borrowing a jet dryer from NASCAR to keep the road dry enough to paint traffic lines). The result: The bridge reopened 12 days later.

Add Shapiro’s recent approval of a bill to expand the state’s popular property tax and rent rebate program and his 57 percent public approval rating is not only understandable but deserved.