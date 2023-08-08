Special interest groups are targeting our schools. It's time for rational parents to step up.

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

Covering York County’s school districts used to be a fairly straightforward endeavor.

The most controversial stories — charter schools, property taxes and superintendent pay — tended to follow fairly predictable narratives. Occasionally, an educator would run afoul of the law, whether that be a DUI or, in one unfortunate case, get caught misappropriating funds.

But the schools themselves had a clear mission: Educating our children.

Against that backdrop, school boards and administrators were more or less apolitical. York City, of course, was dominated by Democrats and many suburban districts were dominated by Republicans. However, neither side ventured too far beyond the norms that had been established.

Deeply troubling changes have materialized in recent years.

You’ve no doubt read about recent fights over COVID policies, critical race theory and LGBTQ+ rights in The York Dispatch. School leaders are increasingly handing down book bans and policies more in keeping with the inflammatory rhetoric on TruthSocial than the egalitarian ideals about public education set forth by the likes of Horace Mann and in the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Just one example: The actions of Central York Superintendent Peter Aiken, who reached out to the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, ILC, for input on district policies. The ILC isn’t shy about its leanings. In its own promotional materials, it blows some fairly loud dog whistles about working “to preserve religious liberty” and has consulted with a number of school boards on policies targeting transgender students and seeking to remove materials it deemed “inappropriate” from school libraries.

Central York has been somewhat inconsistent in describing the school’s dealings with the ILC. A spokesperson said the outreach was made with no intention of hiring the ILC. The district’s response to public records requests, however, redacted large swaths of the conversation, citing attorney-client privilege.

In this specific case, Central York — and Aiken personally — needs to be more transparent about what actually went on. It’s impossible to suss out the true extent of the ILC’s influence because of how little information has been made available.

Earlier this year, Red Lion Area school officials passed a raft of ILC-backed policies concerning transgender bathroom usage, athletics and the use of pronouns. The ILC has also been involved with a number of Lancaster County school districts.

Consider this a warning: If you value small-D democracy and believe in the right of teachers to teach without political influence nor fear of censorship, it’s time to speak out.

Special interest groups like the ILC are already exerting influence on our local schools.

It’s time for rational parents to do the same.