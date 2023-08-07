Latest Trump indictments elicit familiar GOP response

York Dispatch editorial board

York Dispatch

The latest indictments against former President Donald Trump have held a mirror up, yet again, to the reflexive posturing and extensive hypocrisy that have, almost without exception, overtaken the Republican Party.

The grand jury indictments, formally announced at Trump’s arraignment in a Washington, D.C., courthouse last week, are the most serious in a string of criminal charges the former president faces. The new charges stem from the former president’s various efforts to overturn the 2020 election and include conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to violate civil rights.

In short, “an offense against democracy,” wrote Susan B. Glasser of the New Yorker. “An attempted coup. An effort to overturn the will of the voters and remain in power such as we’ve never seen before and hopefully never will again.”

But you won’t hear similarly clear-eyed assessments of the charges coming from many elected Republicans. Instead, they’ll misleadingly squawk about “indicting political opponents” (Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland) or “weaponizing the federal government” (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) or, incredibly, Trump having done nothing wrong (House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio).

Unable to defend the actions of Trump, who is also far and away the frontrunner for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, Republicans instead seek to distract by turning their sights on President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

As is often the case with GOP leaders, they tell on themselves. For example, in attempting to distract from Trump’s indictment, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed the indictment itself was an attempt to distract from his House’s own ongoing investigations of Hunter Biden.

Rule of thumb: If a GOP leader criticizes the opposing party for an alleged misdeed or unsavory act, there’s a good chance that GOP leader is engaging in very similar behavior. It’s all part of the partisan hypocrisy the party has been stewing in these past 10 years or more.

Examples abound:

While cries of “weaponizing the government” are one of the go-to responses to indictments against Trump (despite these indictments being brought by grand juries made up of private citizens), Republicans lost no time using their slim House majority to hold hearings intended to target their political opponents.

Republicans are fixated on Hunter Biden and his alleged business misdeeds — Rep. (and national embarrassment) Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to display nude photos of the younger Biden engaged in a sex act during a House hearing; to what end, we have no idea. They claim Hunter Biden, who has never held a government position, abused his family name to benefit financially by as much as $10 million.

Left ignored, however, are the hundreds of millions of dollars that came the way of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were both gifted White House jobs — and undeserved security clearances — by Ivanka’s father. The $2 billion Kushner received from Saudi Arabia likewise deserves scrutiny.

And while they haven’t taken the trouble to come up with actual impeachable offenses, House Republicans appear to be headed toward impeachment proceedings for President Biden. This after largely ignoring strong impeachment cases brought against Trump.

Finally, consider the raft of voter-suppression laws enacted by Republicans around the country since 2020 to ensure “voter integrity.” Two problems: One, the justifications for these bills — primarily a series of vague, “Big Lie”-related criticisms of voting “irregularities — are nonexistent and, two, seemingly every time someone is charged for breaking voting laws, it turns out to be a Republican.

So, the Republican response to Trump’s latest indictments — hypocritical whataboutisms and unrelated distractions — was to be expected.

Yes, Trump’s vice president and primary opponent Mike Pence uttered a mild rebuke. And fellow presidential hopeful Chris Christie has been loudly (and belatedly) critical of Trump.

But the party, by and large, remains unmoved by facts, unwilling to confront its dangerous and erratic leader, and unfit to govern.