Council move a welcome show of LGBTQ support

Thumbs Up for a proposed York City ordinance that’s a substantive and symbolic show of support for the area’s LGBTQ population.

The York City Council is poised next month to vote on an ordinance that would ban so-called conversion therapy throughout the city. It’s a positive and thoroughly welcome decision.

The non-effective “therapy” is actually little more than homophobic proselytizing, usually directed at teens or very young adults. Far from achieving its dubious goal of changing sexual or gender identities, it often leaves its (let’s them call what they are) victims upset, depressed and even suicidal.

“Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades,” according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group. “But due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ people, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy.”

Nearly two dozen states and more than 70 cities have passed laws banning or limiting the practice. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has not joined the list. Fortunately, York is about to.

Credit York Mayor Michael Helfrich, who proposed the legislation.

“It’s about sending a message to the citizens of York and obviously York County and the rest of Pennsylvania,” said Clare Twomey of York City’s Human Relations Commission, which would investigate conversion therapy complaints under the new ordinance. “Discrimination against the queer community is not going to be tolerated.”

The City Council’s vote is expected at its Aug. 15 meeting. A strong and vocal show of public support would reinforce the ordinance’s message — and Twomey’s — that York will not tolerate discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Thumbs Down for the perpetrators of senseless vandalism at WellSpan Park.

Officials say someone broke into the venue sometime during the first week of July and doused much of the baseball field — home of the York Revolution — with a destructive substance that ate away at the grassy turf.

The vandalism was not only pointless, it was expensive. Team officials say repairs will cost tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

Equally disappointing: The acts weren’t caught by security cameras.

That has led the Revs to offer $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the vandal(s). Hopefully, that will entice someone with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

After all, WellSpan Park is a public asset, hosting tournaments and events for local nonprofits and businesses.

Revolution President Eric Menzer was correct in characterizing the vandalism as an attack on the entire community, especially since whatever ruinous substance was dumped on the field may well have drained into nearby Codorus Creek.

“This is not just a baseball issue,” he said in announcing the reward. “It is a York issue.”

Here’s hoping it’s an issue that’s resolved with legal consequences and restitution.

Thumbs Up for York County’s encouragement of riparian buffers.

We know what you’re thinking: For what?

Riparian zones are those areas along the edges of rivers, lakes, wetlands and the like. Installing trees, shrubs and other plants along these banks creates what’s known as a riparian buffer. It also creates a host of benefits:

Stabilizing river banks.

Reducing floodwater ferocity — an especially welcome feature as climate change boosts the likelihood of heavier rains and attendant flooding.

Beautifying properties and increasing property values.

Promoting wildlife habitats.

Perhaps the most consequential benefit of these buffer zones locally is their effectiveness in helping to maintain water quality by filtering surface runoff from agricultural operations. Call it an old-school response to the modern-day problem of runoff pollution.

York County and the Watershed Alliance of York are making funding of some $6,000 per acre available for the establishment of riparian buffer zones locally to improve water quality.

For additional information or to apply, contact Rachel Stahlman, the York Countywide Action Plan coordinator at the York County Planning Commission, at 717-771-9870, Ext. 1763, or rstahlman@ycpc.org.