Declining to appeal isn't compliance

Republican legislative leaders have decided not to appeal the Commonwealth Court decision finding that underfunding low-income school districts violates the Pennsylvania Constitution.

That's good news as a matter of principle because it maintains Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer's finding that inequitably distributing state public education money deprived some students of the "comprehensive, effective, and contemporary" education to which the state constitution entitles them.

Lawmakers devised a "fair funding formula" for distributing state education money that was sound in principle but deeply flawed in execution. To increase state funding for poor districts without diminishing it for more affluent districts — which would create political problems for many legislators — lawmakers decided to include in the fair formula only money that was appropriated after 2015.

Now, only about 15% of total state appropriations are distributed under the "fair" formula, maintaining vast disparities among poor and affluent districts. The Scranton School District alone, for example, would receive about $30 million a year more if all state funds were included.

The Commonwealth Court suit was brought against the Republican legislative majorities, who put up a defense, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who did not offer a defense.

Unfortunately, the Republican leaders' decision to let the ruling stand does not mean that they intend to comply with it.

Rather, the Senate-passed budget includes a $100 million scholarship program to funnel public tax money to private schools. That would be atop a back-door private school voucher program by which the state government awards $280 million a year in tax credits to companies that provide private school scholarships or "opportunity scholarships" at any school.

Those programs are largely unaccountable, as are public charter schools that drew $2.7 billion in tuition payments from school districts in the 2021-2022 school year.

The budget, which can't be implemented because of a dispute between Senate Republicans and Gov. Josh Shapiro over his promised veto of the $100 million scholarship, includes a significant increase in public school funding.

But the proposal does not comply with the Commonwealth Court decision, and does not put the state on a path to do so. Declining to appeal while declining to comply is no act of statesmanship.

