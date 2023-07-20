One campaign at at time

York Dispatch

Political candidates project confidence while campaigning, but it is striking how often officeholders run for two offices at once to hedge.

The practice serves the candidates better than it serves governance.

In many cases, an incumbent who seeks reelection while seeking a higher office effectively shuts out other candidates who would seek the open lower seat.

In some cases, it enhances an officeholder’s power. A school board candidate who seeks election to a four-year seat and to a two-year seat and wins both, for example, is in a position to promote a like-thinking appointee to the two-year seat.

The practice also enables officeholders to enter races for higher office and the existing office just to diminish the prospect of a candidate seeking the higher office.

When a candidate wins two seats, a special election sometimes is required to fill the one that the victor abandons. That can be costly and disruptive of governance.

State Rep. Russ Diamond, a Lebanon County Republican, noted that special elections were necessary to fill the state House seats of Democrats Summer Lee, who won state House reelection and election to the U.S. Congress in November, and Austin Davis, who was reelected to the state House and as lieutenant governor. When they vacated their House seats, they temporarily reversed the one-seat majority that Democrats had won.

Diamond, who ran for two seats in 2004 and 2022, wants to terminate the practice for state House and Senate members. It’s a good idea that should apply to all state and local offices.

— From the Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice (AP).