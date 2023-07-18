Climate crisis: Too late and getting later

York Dispatch editorial board

It has become distressingly clear that the time to act aggressively to mitigate the effects of climate change has come and gone.

Agencies like the UN’s International Panel on Climate Change, NASA and even the Vatican have in recent years documented the dangers of an increasingly warming planet and recommended strategies for at least slowing the worst results.

The science is no longer arguable. The ramifications, no longer debatable. The impact, no longer avoidable.

State, national and global leaders have been warned for decades now that reducing the manmade emissions that are roasting the planet must be achieved, come hell or high water. They have failed, and now millions across the nation and around the planet are facing hell and high water:

The true toll of catastrophic climate change, of course, isn’t measured in degrees Fahrenheit or inches of rain; it’s measured in human suffering and lives lost.

Among the latter, most recently, were five members of a family from South Carolina visiting southeastern Pennsylvania when torrential flash flooding swept their vehicle from the road last weekend. Two babies remain missing.

This current crisis, in which new examples of the extreme and evidently accelerating results of climate change occur almost daily, are not even as bad as things will get. They’re simply as bad as they’ve gotten so far.

“This is not the new normal,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, told the Washington Post. “We don’t know what the new normal is. The new normal will be what it is once we do stop burning fossil fuels … and we’re nowhere near doing that.”

We better get near in a hurry!

President Joe Biden has made some progress. He successfully pushed the Inflation Reduction Act through Congress. Its focus on clean energy growth and repurposing fossil fuel infrastructure led the World Resources Institution to call it, “the largest single step that Congress has ever taken to address climate change.”

A large step maybe, but only a step. The Biden administration’s goals of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 must also be attained — preferably ahead of deadline.

These goals are necessary, but they won’t be enough. Forward-looking leaders at all levels of business and government need to finally take seriously the existential threat of runaway climate change and coordinate efforts to act.

More importantly: Fossil fuel lobbyists and conservative opponents need to get out of the way. Those interests recently stymied efforts in Pennsylvania’s new majority-Democratic House to enact environmental legislation limiting cryptocurrency mining and distancing natural-gas drilling from private buildings and wells.

Small examples, perhaps, but representative of the opposition that efforts to slow manmade global warming have faced for decades.

That opposition needs to be thoroughly and decisively defeated, and there are no longer decades left to wait. For the victims of rising mercury and floodwaters, the refugees of flooded towns and villages, and the casualties of violent storms and wildfires, the deadline has already passed.