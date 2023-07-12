Maryland’s first lesson in legalized cannabis: The sky did not fall (yet)

Baltimore Sun editorial board (TNS)

Last year when Maryland voters faced Question 4, the amendment to the state constitution legalizing cannabis use by adults age 21 and over, opponents forecast a myriad of problems. There was, of course, the expectation that pot use would increase substantially, that some public places would be beset by frequent smoke from burning weed, that there would be an uptick in driving under the influence cases and perhaps other petty crimes, and that the public health would ultimately suffer. Yet Marylanders overwhelmingly approved legalization, and on July 1, all those predictions were put to the test as cannabis — in forms ranging from dried buds ready to be smoked or vaporized, to gummy candies and brownies made with cannabis-infused oil — became available to the public through licensed dispensaries spread across the state. And what has happened since that fateful day?

The answer: Not much.

Aside from reports of long lines at the dispensaries, which were already selling cannabis as medicine under a state law approved in 2012, not a lot out of the ordinary was reported by police or public health officials, even as statewide cannabis sales topped $21 million in the first week. That’s not to claim that there was no pot-related misconduct (there have been, after all, more significant events to divert press scrutiny), but it is safe to assume the sky did not fall.

All of that non-news is welcome, but not especially surprising, given that about half of all states have fully legalized cannabis, from Alaska to Washington, and “budtender” — the person at the dispensary who guides customers through their purchases — has become a popular job posting.

The reason to legalize was not about making it easier to get high but about addressing how marijuana prohibition had caused too many young people, particularly non-white Americans, to be arrested, acquiring a criminal history that can haunt them for years. That pot could be treated as a medicine for those with the means to obtain it, while others could find themselves incarcerated for possession of a relatively small amount, seemed the height of hypocrisy.

Cannabis legalization is not without concern, however, nor issues that should be closely watched as more time passes. Marylanders made the legalization choice with the understanding that, like alcohol, cannabis carries some risks. An adverse impact on mental and physical health, the potential harm posed by driving under the influence and interference with daily life associated with overuse are among the concerns raised. The scale of such effects is unlikely to be evident on Day 1 or Week 1 or even Month 1.

Fortunately, Maryland lawmakers built in some protections as they considered the risks that would inevitably grow as the customer base rose from 160,000 Marylanders with medical authorization to up to 4.5 million mostly recreational users. State regulators authorized a study of “baseline” pre-legal cannabis use and are now monitoring to see how much it increases. Dispensaries are stocked with literature advising customers on responsible use. Education campaigns, including on social media, offer warnings such as how pot should not be used while pregnant or breastfeeding. And customers are advised to keep their cannabis in a place where children can’t get to it. Edibles, including sweets, are sold in child-resistant packages that don’t look like popular candies.

The key protection? Public health advisors are required to each year review the various metrics from multiple sources — including overall sales that are projected to rise to as much as $2 billion annually — and consider whether changes ought to be made to curb possible abuses. Meanwhile, a substantial portion of the fees collected from cannabis sales (anticipated to eventually total $100 million or more each year) will be plowed back into communities damaged by the war on drugs. What will all of that look like? It’s too early to tell. Maryland’s new policies toward cannabis will take months, if not years, to fully judge. But so far, so good.

