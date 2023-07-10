New bills could smooth the road for Pa. motorists

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs up to a pair of proposed state bills that would take Pennsylvania drivers off the hook for potentially hundreds of dollars in fines and penalties accrued through no fault of their own.

The legislation, introduced by state Rep. Frank Burns, would improve communication among PennDOT, insurance companies and drivers to keep insurance coverage and registrations up to date.

State law currently requires insurance companies to inform PennDOT when a driver has cancelled a policy. But there’s no companion obligation for insurers to report new policies; leaving insurance information potentially incomplete — and motorists subject to tickets.

“Drivers should not have to worry about being pulled over simply because there was a gap in the reporting process between when an old and new policy is reported to the state,” said Burns, adding that the measure would not only protect drivers but reduce unnecessary police work.

The Cambria County Democrat’s second bill would require PennDOT to remind drivers when their vehicle registrations are about to expire.

These reminders used to be provided implicitly in the form of state-issued registration stickers, but the stickers were discontinued in 2016.

Burns said citations for unregistered vehicles have jumped more than 35% — topping 120,000 a year — since the registration stickers were done away with.

The bills have been referred to the House Transportation Committee, which should lose no time in moving them along. This is the type of common-sense legislation state residents deserve more of.

Thumbs down to recent disclosures that former Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey’s is now working in an industry he helped to benefit in his final days in Congress.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) detailed late last month Toomey’s new positions as director of the private equity and investment form Apollo Global Management and advisor to the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The new gigs come just months after the Pennsylvania Republican, in his former role as ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, led successful efforts to block a financial reform initiative called the Enablers Act that both his new employers lobbied against.

“This swift transition from regulating and policymaking to cashing in is the most obvious problem with the revolving door in Washington,” the watchdog group maintained.

No kidding.

Outgoing members of Congress are generally barred from lobbying their former colleagues — for a period of one year for House members and two years for senators.

“But there’s nothing that bars somebody from going to work or accepting compensation from anybody who lobbied their committee or lobbied them personally,” said Virginia Canter, CREW’s chief ethics lawyer.

Toomey dismissed suggestions his opposition to the Enablers Act was motivated by any future employment opportunities. We’ll agree to take him at his word if he’ll agree the course of events can’t help but raise suspicions.

“Revolving Door” laws, which restrict employment for former federal personnel, need to be tightened to limit lawmakers from working for firms that lobbied them in the year or so before they left office.

Thumbs up to the discovery of a letter written by Abraham Lincoln to a Bucks County resident in 1861.

The brief, hand-written letter, dated Aug. 19, 1861, was addressed to Charles Ellet Jr., a civil engineer and Union Army colonel. Ellet had suggested forming a civil engineering corps to ascertain the strengths and weaknesses of the South’s infrastructure. Lincoln replied in the letter that the suggestion could best be evaluated by Union generals.

The letter was in private hands for more than a century before being obtained by the Raab Collection, which deals in historical correspondence, autographs and the like.

“Discovering unpublished, unknown letters of Abraham Lincoln is increasingly rare,” said Nathan Raab in a statement released by the company.

The document was sold to a private collector last week in Pennsylvania for $85,000.

Consider it Pennsylvania’s latest chapter in the long, consequential history of the Civil War.