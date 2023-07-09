Shapiro programs make progress in special education shortage

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (AP)

Within the crisis of teacher staffing in Pennsylvania, there is a particular crisis of special education staffing. A $1.5 million grant program to fund accelerated credentialing for paraprofessionals is a step in the right direction, but more will have to be done to smooth the path to a career in special education.

Pennsylvania’s special education teacher pipeline is running dry. The state issued 2,600 special education certificates in 2010, but now issues barely 1,000 a year. That’s simply not enough to keep up with demand. Vacancies are currently under 10%, but they’ll only get worse.

Paraprofessionals, or paraeducators, are generally better known as teachers’ aides. They assist and learn from certified special education teachers, and lead activities with students. State law only indicates that they must be “qualified,” which the Department of Education has defined to mean achieving one of three milestones: completing 48 credits of postsecondary education; obtaining an associate’s degree or higher; or receiving a “Credential of Competency” from the department.

Serving as a paraeducator provides hands-on experience that can’t be matched in the college coursework setting. But the state requires, rightly, deeper pedagogical and clinical knowledge to be credentialed as a special education teacher. Bridging that gap can be expensive and time-consuming.

The paraeducator grants will be distributed among the state’s 29 Intermediate Units (IUs), which provide educational services to school districts and private schools, especially in remedial and special education. The IUs will partner with local community colleges to provide education for paraprofessionals that meets several criteria: It advances them toward further credentials, such as an associate’s degree; it is feasible to complete coursework while working full-time; and, most importantly, it is free.

This still won’t get paraprofessionals to teaching certificates, however, which involves further time and expense. Another $1.5 million Shapiro administration program, announced this spring, offered grants of up to $100,000 to colleges and universities to help them create expedited special education certificate programs. As it stands, the cost in time and money to become a special education teacher is a major barrier.

Most special education certificate programs at Pennsylvania colleges and universities are geared toward already-certified teachers who would like to add special education to their credentials. These programs are generally around 30 credits and take 18 months. At a cost of over $500 to over $1,000 per credit, based on a sample of options from around the commonwealth, teachers must spend from $15,000 and to more than $30,000 to become certified in special education.

Both of the Shapiro administration’s programs are promising examples of investing in potential long-term solutions, rather than funding band-aids. As Gov. Josh Shapiro continues to look for ways to make government more efficient — while showing a willingness to take on teachers unions, as with his support for school vouchers — finding ways to reduce red tape and make it easier to become a teacher will be essential.

