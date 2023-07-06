If childbirth is mandated, child support must follow

York Dispatch editorial board

One year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to obtain an abortion in the United States, there remain unanswered questions and unfinished business.

Among the unanswered questions: How widespread will abortion restrictions become? In issuing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — destined to join the Dred Scott, Citizens United and Plessy v. Ferguson cases as among the worst high court decisions in history — the justices returned authority for regulating abortion to the states.

“States’ rights,” after all, had been one of the most vocal arguments made by opponents of Roe v. Wade. At least before the Dobbs decision. Just months later, however, a new tune: South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham proposed a federal abortion ban.

But even absent a federal restriction, some 15 states have already banned or severely restricted abortions and at least another half dozen are expected to follow suit. (Pennsylvania, which permits abortions through the 23rd week of a pregnancy, has not changed its laws.) Bottom line: the extent of the limitations on full health care for women, and the number of women to be affected are not yet known.

Also unknown: How long medical professionals in states like Texas will continue to allow patients to suffer in acquiescence to notably extreme restrictions and punishments. Stories of women suffering near-fatal consequences after being unable to obtain timely or medically necessary abortions continue to mount.

The Code of Medical Ethics of the American Medical Association advises that, “In exceptional circumstances of unjust laws, ethical responsibilities should supersede legal duties.” One physician, writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, even urged “professional civil disobedience.”

But while much of the focus surrounding the recent one-year mark of the demise of Roe v. Wade centered on continuing legal, medical and political battles, there has been little discussion about providing care for the children women have been legally mandated to carry to term.

Lawmakers and the Supreme Court pretty much exit the scene, post-partem; “deadbeat dads” writ large. That may not be an issue for married mothers, or those in committed relationships. But for too many single mothers, enforced pregnancy can lead to a life sentence of penury; for too many of their offspring, a childhood of want.

That’s because there is no federal requirement that both parents share the monetary burden of raising a child.

Sure, there are legal channels for one parent to seek child support from the other, but they are often contentious and costly.

No, if states, having been given the green light by the Supreme Court, are going to legally require a mother to give birth, they ought to legally require the second parent — if that parent is not sharing child-raising responsibilities — to share financial obligations for the birth, medical care, lodging, upbringing and education of that child through adulthood.

And it ought not to fall on the mother to ensure these provisions are secured. If not-uncommon violent reactions to orders of protection are any indication, the process must be compulsory and entirely state-run: Mandated DNA tests in cases where parentage is disputed. Property liens and salary garnishings in instances where voluntary payments are not agreed to.

Severe? Unfair? Tell that to a pregnant 14-year-old rape victim or the single mother of three. On second thought, never mind those examples; tell it to any woman in this country who opposes laws limiting their access to full and safe healthcare and their right to determine their own lives and futures.

Failure to hold fathers accountable for the children mothers are legally forced to bare is unfair to mothers, ill-serves children and reinforces the argument that the Dobbs decision demotes women to second-class citizens.