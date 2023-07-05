Central York did the right thing with its banned books, but we still advise vigilance

York Dispatch editorial board

Central York's elected school board ultimately did the right thing — for the second time — in returning banned books to its high school library and settling on a compromise that gives parents the option to restrict their own child's access.

It's not a perfect system.

As board member Wendy Crane pointed out, the "adult" classification that's used in the rating system includes a book about origami, the Japanese art of paper folding — a far cry from the adult themes that led the district to remove “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas from its high school library.

But the compromise, which emerged from a fraught months-long process, is workable. Parents can, for example, cross reference the library's holdings against their own list of objectionable books — many are floating around the internet — and ask administrators to withhold only those books.

"You don't have to restrict origami in order to restrict 'Push'," board member Amy Milsten said.

Under the new system, it's a lot more difficult for one parent's objection to unilaterally restrict every student's access. How this system will work in practice, of course, will ultimately determine its success or failure.

We must give credit where credit is due.

Students raised the issue of Central York's disappeared books, The York Dispatch diligently reported on the issue and, after some initial resistance, the school district's administration did the right thing. That is democracy in action.

But we must also recognize the possibility that Central York administrators and elected officials could backtrack.

After all, as the student activists themselves told us, they watched it happen before.

In 2021, the school board backed down from a ban on various teaching resources that predominantly targeted works created by or about people of color. That's what made the quiet removal of two additional books based on the complaints of a single school board candidate so galling this time.

This editorial board advised vigilance in 2021 because several school board members appeared not to have learned their lesson, continuing to insist that the district's ban was not a ban — despite black-and-white evidence to the contrary.

Nearly two years later, the same wrongheaded assessment of the situation persists on the school board.

"Book banning is a politically convenient label, albeit an intellectually dishonest one," board member Tim Strickler said at the June 20 meeting, while nonetheless approving the new library policy.

Board Vice President Jodi Grothe, meanwhile, seemed more irked by the public outcry to the district's book bans than the book bans themselves.

"My form of communication that I listen to is coming up here and being civil and respectful here at this table, not the daily protest you guys participated in," she said, directly addressing students in the audience at the June 20 meeting.

Grothe's comments, of course, ignore the truth: The students only spoke out publicly after their entreaties to administrators and the board fell on deaf ears.

What happened at Central York this winter, spring and summer is a lesson in democracy.

A bad policy was overturned through a combination of peaceful protest, public scrutiny and official deliberation. While the beginning of this process was troubling for a number of reasons, the end result was positive.

Now, it's important for everyone involved — students, parents, administrators, staff and board members — to remain vigilant.

Vigilance, after all, is the price of a functioning democracy.