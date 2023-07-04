A welcome, historic step in York City

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs up to the impending all-women makeup of the York City Council — a first in the city’s history.

Democrats Elizabeth Bupp, Teresa Johnescu and Edquina Washington will be on November’s ballot absent Republican opposition, virtually assuring them election victories. Barring unforeseen events, they’ll join City Council incumbents Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis next January.

On the one hand, this isn’t a big deal. It’s 2023, after all, and women have been filling leadership positions for generations now.

On the other hand, it’s a very big deal. It’s 2023 and an all-women board has never been seated in York City.

And it’s no secret women nationwide are still vastly underrepresented in leadership positions of all kinds.

So the symbolism of an all-woman City Council should not be understated.

Women have fought long and hard for the oft-quoted “seat at the table,” in corporate, political, and public-service circles. For women to fill all the seats at the York City Council table is an overdue achievement and a sterling example to younger women and girls that those seats are available to them.

Thumbs down to the outsized influence being wielded by the new conservative group Moms for Liberty.

The 2-year-old organization held a summit in Philadelphia last week and you should have seen the Republican presidential candidates grovel. Maybe you did: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump all made time to address the gathering, as did lower-profile candidates like Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Moms for Liberty has become a conservative media darling by attacking public schools on pandemic policies, library books, LGBTQ accommodations and Black history curricula. They say they’re supporting parental rights. Critics — including the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has designated them an anti-government extremist group — say they’re battling inclusivity.

In any event, they’ve gathered financial and political support and are working to place like-minded members on school boards across the country.

It’s discouraging that an organization so blatantly promoting disinformation and divisiveness (one of its chapters quoted Adolf Hitler by name on the cover of its newsletter, for crying out loud!) should gain such support, not only from local members but national figures.

Demonstrators gathered outside the summit to protest the group and its hurtful agenda. They’ll need to turn up the volume if they are going to slow the momentum of this unfortunately popular movement.

Thumbs up for a proposal to replace Pennsylvania’s state song.

We know, we know; we just got finished urging caution on a similar suggestion to revisit the state flag. And we stand by that position. But there are a few differences between the flag and the song.

For one, the state’s official banner has been on the books for a century, with variations going back to the 18th century.

The state song, “Pennsylvania,” written by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner, was only adopted in 1990. And while it celebrates the commonwealth’s attributes earnestly, it does so in a pedestrian, “alma mater” fashion.

Bill sponsor Rep. Joe Ciresi, a Montgomery County Democrat, says that makes the song difficult to take pride in, let alone sing.

He had plenty of support, including from Delaware County Republican Rep. Craig Williams, who called a rendition of the piece performed at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recent inauguration, “a great performance of a bad piece of music.”

“I think we can do better,” he said.

Similar to the flag proposal, an independent commission would be convened to review the song, solicit suggestions from the public and make recommendations.

And similar to the flag proposal, we urge a measured, responsible process.

There may be less history at stake, but there’s no less importance in seeing that a state song accurately and admirably (and, hopefully, melodiously) represents the great state of Pennsylvania.