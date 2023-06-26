Balance history, functionality in any new Pa. flag

York Dispatch editorial board

Does Pennsylvania need a new state flag?

A Philadelphia-area lawmaker is running the idea up the flagpole. His colleagues ought to weigh the proposal carefully before deciding whether to salute.

State Rep. Joe Webster says the current, 116-year-old banner is outdated, uninspiring and indistinctive. He plans to establish a Pennsylvania State Flag Commission to study the history of the banner and generate ideas for changes or even an entire redesign.

“Pennsylvania's flag should be recognizable and functional as a symbol of the Commonwealth, and it should stand out from other states while utilizing good flag principles,” Webster said in a memorandum on the proposal.

Among those principles: simplicity, meaningful symbolism and avoiding lettering and seals.

Based on those criteria, the state’s flag does indeed appear to fall short. It consists of a multicolored seal bearing a coat of arms and, in a red ribbon at the bottom, the state motto, “Virtue, Liberty and Independence.”

The seal, set against a background of blue (the same shade used in the American flag), is similar to a number of other official state flags, including those of Connecticut, Maine, Idaho and neighboring New York.

As such, argues Webster, a Montgomery County Democrat, most Pennsylvanians would have trouble picking out their state flag in a lineup.

Perhaps. But there are other considerations.

For one thing, the “standing out from other states” concept can be overdone. Just take a gander at the state flag of Maryland (no offense!).

For another, stage flags have traditionally been symbols of tradition and history. In Pennsylvania, that history is substantial.

While Webster is correct that the current state flag was approved by the Legislature in 1907, its origins date back much further. The seal was created in 1777 and authorized for use on a flag for the state militia in 1799. Variations of this design flew over Pennsylvania through the 19th century.

The key to any changes will be in balancing those two considerations: creating a distinct, representative flag while retaining the historical and traditional characteristics of the existing banner.

State flags are not sacrosanct. State leaders in Utah adopted a new flag just a few months ago (not without some controversy). And states whose flags included explicit Confederate symbolism, such as Mississippi, have enacted much-needed and long-overdue overhauls over the years (also, distressingly, not without controversy).

So, a reevaluation of Pennsylvania’s official flag is not unwelcome. But members of Webster’s yet-to-be-formed commission will need to examine the tradition and legacy of the state flag in concert with design principles as they weigh any potential changes.

While a nondescript banner arguably does little to boost the state’s profile, neither should a state flag be a blatant PR logo lacking substance and historical significance.

“Pennsylvanians deserve a state flag that they can be proud of,” Webster maintains.

No argument there. But lack of pride is not the driving force behind Webster’s proposal. Whatever its shortcomings, Pennsylvania’s state flag has flown proudly over military installations, government buildings, schools and local municipal offices for more than a century.

The challenge in redesigning the banner will be to ensure that level of pride is maintained.