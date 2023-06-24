I-95 reopening a surprising and inspiring success

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs down for the York County Prison Board of Inspectors, which evidently feels it need not concern itself with informing the public about its most consequential actions.

The panel recently met behind closed doors with an outside attorney for what the meeting agenda tersely and unhelpfully described as a legal discussion.

Neither the lawyer, Matthew Clayberger, nor board members in attendance would discuss the meeting either before or after the roughly 90-minute confab.

That’s unfortunate, given Clayberger is working with the board on two significant legal issues: A wrongful death lawsuit by the family of a man who died while in custody in 2018 and a 2021 suit brought by prisoners over the county’s since-rescinded contract with a contractor hired to train its prison guards.

As such, there is certainly legitimate public interest in whether these topics were discussed.

The meeting itself is privileged, and was rightly conducted as a closed-to-the-public executive session. But that doesn’t preclude participants from characterizing the conversation in broad strokes or, at the very least, disclosing what was discussed.

The outsized secretiveness ill-informs (and insults) the public while doing little to burnish the standing of an agency awash in legal difficulties.

Thumbs up for state workers, PennDOT, and the Biden and Shapiro administrations for the evident miracle they’re working in replacing a collapsed bridge on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

A gasoline-carrying tanker truck crashed into an I-95 bridge abutment on June 11 and caused a fire that resulted in partial collapse of the bridge. It was feared repairs would take months, snarling traffic along the major East Coast corridor during the busy summer travel season.

Now, Gov. Josh Shapiro is saying the bridge will be reopened this weekend.

That’s a welcome — and, frankly, mind-boggling — announcement, given the extensive damage the bridge sustained.

Praise goes to construction crews, who have been working around the clock, even during the holiday weekend. The effort also shows what can be accomplished when local, state and federal agencies cooperate to solve a problem, rather than rush to social media to politicize it.

PennDOT, the governor’s office, President Joe Biden, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Building Trades all played a huge role in the success of the project. Even the Pennsylvania State Police pitched in, escorting trucks carrying road pavers up I-95 to make sure they got to the site quickly and safely.

Now, instead of wondering when the bridge will reopen, the only question is who will be the first to cross it when it does. As Shapiro teased, stay tuned.

Thumbs down for the inclusion of eight Pennsylvania kennels — six in Central PA — in the Humane Society’s national list of 100 worst dog breeders.

The society’s Horrible Hundred is an annual report that details the sadly persistent prevalence of so-called puppy mills across the nation. Breeders are cited for everything from filthy conditions to over-populated cages to mistreatment.

Missouri leads the list with 31 problematic breeders but Pennsylvania is an unenviable fourth, including locations in Red Lion and Lancaster.

The individual cases are heart-breaking. There’s no reason, in 2023, for anyone looking to give a dog a home to need to resort to disreputable breeders. Agencies like the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area provide information on available pets — including and open-to-the-public Adoption Center. And the state Department of Agriculture provides a database of licensed breeders and their inspection records.

Adopting a recue dog (or cat) is a selfless, loving and, ultimately, rewarding act. There are numerous to so without enriching breeders who mistreat the animals they hope to profit from.