No excuses on minimum wage hike this year

York Dispatch editorial board

“Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. That’s $58 a day; $290 a week; $1,160 a month. Before taxes. … It’s a safe bet the state’s business interests and Republican lawmakers wouldn’t be quite so keen on a weekly salary of $290 were they forced to subsist on one.”

That’s from a Dispatch editorial, written in 2019, when state leaders, owing chiefly to GOP opposition in the House, failed to raise Pennsylvania’s miserly minimum wage.

It’s just as accurate today as it was four years ago.

Here another editorial excerpt, this time from 2021: “There is some Republican support for boosting the bottom wage — but not by much. State Sens. Dan Laughlin and Pat Browne, from Erie and Lehigh counties respectively, are urging an increase to $10 an hour. That would move a family of three living in poverty to … well, a better class of poverty.”

There are many other editorial calls to action we could cite, both from our own newsroom and others throughout the state. That’s because it’s been more than 15 years since Pennsylvania legislators last saw fit to raise the lowest rung of the state’s hourly pay ladder.

So, it is with cautious optimism that we weigh indications that there may now be sufficient momentum building to increase the minimum wage.

The good news: Republican state Sen. Laughlin has once again taken up the cause, sponsoring a bill that would more than double the state’s baseline hourly wage to $15 an hour.

“Due to the rising costs, workers are unable to pay for basic necessities and forced to rely on public assistance,” Laughlin said in announcing the bill, correctly pointing out that a more livable wage will benefit both workers and state resources.

The better news: Under the proposal, once the increase goes into effect, annual salary hikes would be tied to the rate of inflation. That’s a common-sense and welcome stipulation that would prevent a repeat of the current crisis, in which the Legislature ignored the rising cost of living for well over a decade.

In truth, Laughlin’s high-profile support bodes well. Republicans passed a bill to raise the minimum wage in 2019 — albeit only to an initial $8 an hour with subsequent 50-cent-an-hour hikes the following three years. But they’ve turned their backs on the issue in large part since then.

On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled House passed a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15, a close 103-100 vote that saw all but one Democrat voting for it and two Republicans joining them. The measure would gradually increase the minimum wage, moving it to $11 in its first year, then to $13 in 2025 and finally to $15 in 2026.

Democrats in general, and former and current Govs. Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro in particular, have been pushing to raise the wage floor for years. And with good reason.

The current $7.25 an hour is closer to an allowance than a living wage. And, in spite of public perception, this lowly pittance isn’t reserved for high school kids working part-time jobs. According to The Keystone, 82% of minimum wage workers in Pennsylvania are over the age of 20. More than half are women, and 46% work full time.

And while only between 1% and 2% of state workers earn the minimum wage (or the below-minimum tipped wage, another fiscal crime), nearly one quarter of the state workforce earns less than $15 an hour.

In other words, plenty of workers would benefit from a much-needed, long-overdue minimum wage boost.

With an influential Republican leading the charge in the Senate, a Democratic majority in the House and a newly seated governor on record supporting the legislation, failure to enact a minimum wage hike in Pennsylvania this year will be just that: A huge, indefensible failure.