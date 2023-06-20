Troopers, toddler shot; legislators shrug

The Citizens' Voice editorial (TNS)

Bullets were thick in the air across the country over the weekend, including in Pennsylvania, where legislators filled the air with thoughts and prayers.

In rural Juniata County on Saturday, Brandon Stine, 38, killed Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29; and critically wounded Lt. James Wagner, 45; before being killed in a fierce gun battle with police.

In Philadelphia on Saturday night, a 4-year-old boy was among five victims of a shooting that all were expected to survive.

That was just Pennsylvania's share of the carnage in urban, suburban and rural communities nationwide.

In Kellogg, Idaho, a dispute among neighbors Sunday ended with four people dead from gunshot wounds. In Washington state, a shooter fired randomly into a campground at a music festival, killing two and wounding two others. Eight people were wounded Saturday by a shooter at a pool party in Carson, California. In San Francisco on Saturday, six people were wounded in a moving gun battle between groups in two vehicles. In suburban Willowbrook, Illinois, one man was killed and 29 were injured in gunfire at a Juneteenth observance. In St. Louis, one teenager died and 11 others were wounded in a downtown shooting.

The shootings entail an array of motives, yet gun rights absolutists have a common scapegoat — "mental illness."

But the true common denominator is the most obvious one — guns. Mental illness is not unique to the United States, but this nation remains an appalling outlier in ensuring that violent people have easy access to deadly weapons.

As Americans continue to be physically paralzed by gunshot wounds, policy makers remain politically paralyzed.

The state Legislature, for example, will not even mandate background checks for all gun purchases or limit purchases to reduce the amount of firepower on the street.

Recently, Philadelphia police charged Steven Lee Smith, 28, of the city, with purchasing nine handguns over six months from the same Bucks County gun dealer and reselling them to people with criminal records.

Until state and federal legislators address the obvious common denominator in runaway gun violence, bloody weekends like the one just past will remain common.

