Do the homework on Moms for Liberty-affiliated school initiatives

York Dispatch Editorial Board

The name is benign. The agenda, anything but.

A national organization known as Moms for Liberty, which has chapters throughout Central Pennsylvania, including in York County, has gained prominence in its brief existence by opposing inclusive educational curricula, espousing ant-LGBTQ+ positions and advocating book bans.

Under the guise of parental rights, the group deals in anti-government rhetoric, espouses conspiracy theories and broadcasts tropes such as claims that LGBTQ individuals “groom” youngsters.

In other words, it’s a right-wing fever dream. That’s why, just two years since its founding, it has attracted attention and support from conservative stalwarts including Tucker Carlson and Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Another GOP presidential hopeful, former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the organization’s National Summit in Philadelphia at the end of this month. (If he’s not otherwise occupied.)

MORE:On eve of considering book policy, Central York docs show school board candidate requested removals

MORE:Moms for Liberty, active in book bans and anti-empathy lawsuit, added to list of hate and anti-government groups

MORE:York City Mayor Helfrich seeks to ban conversion therapy

MORE:LGBTQ+ kids and students of color feel less safe

The group’s assaults on public schools, teachers unions and LGBTQ and minority rights has led the Southern Poverty Law Center to classifying Moms for Liberty as an anti-government “extremist group.”

The civil rights organization says Moms for Liberty has broadened and amplified its anti-government messaging with the aid of conservative politicians and far-right agitators.

“Within Moms for Liberty’s web of political allies are a number of connections to antigovernment groups, White nationalists, election deniers, and participants in January 6th events,” the SPLC wrote in its report. “One of the most notable connections is the association with several chapters with the Proud Boys, a White nationalist group.”

While the group formed in Florida, its influence is being exerted strongly in York County, where one of its more than two dozen chapters in Pennsylvania is based. (Additional chapters sully Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.)

One example: The organization helped propel a lawsuit against the West Shore School District over its social-emotional learning curriculum, which is designed to help students learn about empathy, service and connection. (Aiding in the suit is the far-right America First Legal Foundation, a political nonprofit founded by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller.)

Local Moms for Liberty organizers were far from abashed by the SPLC designation.

“What a proud moment for us joyful warriors,” Rhonda Garman, the head of Moms for Liberty's York chapter, said on Twitter. “They are beside themselves [because] they know we are united and conquering.”

Oh, brother!

By opposing public education — the group wants to eliminate the Education Department — seeking to proscribe works of literature and engaging in anti-LGBTQ and gender identity campaigns, Moms for Liberty isn’t conquering anything other than unfettered academic instruction and inclusiveness.

As is evident locally in the West Shore case, the group is especially active at the school district level. It encourages its members to become watchdogs and run for open school board seats.

So local residents will need to do a little extra homework when it comes to who’s running their school districts. Recent primary elections have determined the candidates for November’s general race, with a number of incumbents out and just as many new faces vying to replace them.

All the more reason voters need to determine to what, if any, extent their candidates are affiliated with Moms for Liberty — or even support its agenda. After all, many local districts are already debating book bans and policies regarding transgender students. District residents need to know the motivations behind the positions candidates take on these important, divisive issues.

Same goes for any so-called grassroot initiatives or public challenges to school policy.

Parents are within their rights to insist on the best education for their children. But such actions should reflect good-faith efforts to improve school operations and not a hateful agenda aligned with moneyed, far-right interests, conspiracy theorists and white nationalists.