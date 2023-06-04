An open letter to the LGBTQ youth facing bullies right now

York Dispatch editorial board

To all the young people being bullied at Red Lion Area School District and elsewhere across York County:

We see you. We love you. We support you.

This world can be a lonely and terrifying place sometimes and this, unfortunately, is one of those times.

You may be aware of the discriminatory policies advanced by Red Lion's elected school board members and, if you aren't, you've probably encountered bigotry in one form or another by people — some of them adults in positions of authority — in your life.

You may have faced ostracism and bullying from some of your peers.

For some of you, even your families may feel hostile to your very existence.

Sometimes the loneliness will feel so overwhelming that it consumes you — such that you believe there is no light in the world.

Please know that you are the light.

You are beautiful. You are strong. You are worthy of love and respect.

Being true to yourself and embracing your identity is in itself a courageous act. Your uniqueness is something to be celebrated, not ridiculed. This world would be a less vibrant place without people like you in it.

The judgment of others — no matter who they are — may make you feel insignificant, but please know that their harsh words don't reflect who you are. Instead, they reflect the insecurity and pain these bigots carry within themselves every day. With so much darkness in their own hearts, they can't possibly understand the light inside of you.

You've already earned the right to unconditional love and to be unapologetically you.

But we also understand that sometimes it's not safe to simply be.

If you feel safe, please speak out and share your truth.

If not, that's OK, too. One day, you will.

For now, it is crucial to prioritize your safety and well-being. If there's a trusted adult in your life who can lend guidance and support, reach out to them. They may be able to take some of the emotional burden off you.

Try to surround yourself with people who uplift and support you for who you are, and know that there's no set timeline for coming out, dating or any of the other milestones of adulthood.

Be sure to take care of your mental and emotional well-being by engaging in activities that bring you joy and help you relax. That could be reading, writing, painting, listening to music or exercising.

Outside your own circles, there are many affirming organizations who provide safe spaces where you can express yourself without fear of judgment, ridicule and violence.

Many, but not all, schools offer Gay-Straight Alliances if you're comfortable being yourself at school. You can learn more about them on the GSA Network website. In York County, the Rainbow Rose Center provides a number of support services. Common Roads offers virtual meetings, as well as in-person ones in Harrisburg and Lancaster.

Remember, it is never your fault that you are being bullied. No one deserves to be treated poorly or made to feel inferior. As difficult as it may seem now, please remember that you are worthy of love and you're capable of achieving great things.

The world needs the light inside of you.

Don't let anyone dim your light.