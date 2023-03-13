Pennsylvania voting must be equitable

York Dispatch editorial board

“Elections shall be free and equal,” says Article I, Section 5 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

That statement may be less factual than aspirational.

As a recent investigation by Spotlight PA and Votebeat makes clear, elections in Pennsylvania are carried out under a patchwork of policies that are anything but equal and, in the worst of cases, can be disqualifying.

Disparate practices regarding drop boxes, access to polling places, the number of voters per precinct and the ability to correct — or “cure” — mail-in ballots with incomplete information make for a hodge-podge of policies that are neither consistent nor fair.

MORE:Several York County elected officials have prospective challengers

MORE:Candidate brings a unique perspective: That of a formerly homeless single mom

MORE:Doug Mastriano is considering running for US Senate in 2024, report says

Why should voters in York County, for example, be prevented from the convenience of a single drop box when their brethren in Chester County have access to more than a dozen?

The report cites a variety of other inequitable practices:

Some counties invite voters to correct minor flaws on mail-in ballots, such as a missing date or signature; others forbid voters from fixing these insignificant but disqualifying errors. This resulted in the rejection of at least 1,600 ballots in 2022.

A handful, but by no means all, counties go out of their way to contact or publicize the names of voters who need to make these minor corrections. Voters in too many counites, however, are not afforded this consideration.

A majority of counties do not make minutes from elections office meetings available online. (York County, to its credit, does.)

County elections officials cite insufficient guidance from the state in carrying out their elections duties and they have an argument.

The legislature and former Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on bipartisan elections reforms, Act 77, in 2019. Lawmakers have been debating them almost ever since. Republicans, especially, have had second thoughts on aspects such as no-excuse mail-in voting since former President Donald Trump maligned the practice during his failed 2020 reelection bid.

In fact, the party nationally has brought no glory upon itself in the arena of voting rights since 2020, with GOP lawmakers passing scores of new restrictions in various states. And the war on voting continues as Republican-led states have begun cutting ties with a national nonprofit that helps states assure voter accuracy and integrity. The bipartisan group, the Electronic Registration Information Center, had been lauded by Republicans until recently, when groundless conspiracies began circulating in far-right cesspools. (Pennsylvania, happily, remains a member.)

Pennsylvania has not followed in these voter-suppression tracks but there remains room for improvement in other areas.

Nearly all the state’s 67 counties, for example, have precincts that exceed the state’s recommended cap of 1,200, which is intended to prevent unreasonably long wait times on Election Day. In York County, three-quarters of the 161 precincts surpass this figure, and the county’s median number of voters per precinct — a whopping 1,731 — is third highest in the state. Adding precincts or redistributing voters among them to minimize overages would appear to be low-hanging fruit.

As a key swing state in national elections, Pennsylvania plays a prominent role in determining the balance of power at the highest levels of government. All the more reason to ensure its voting practices are fair, equitable and inclusive.

Yes, state law doesn’t specify elements such as drop boxes and ballot curing, but county elections officials would be wise to err on the side of inclusiveness — to make voting as easy as possible and to do all they can to ensure that every vote is counted.

Anything less is a dereliction of their duty and a disservice to voters and, ultimately, democracy.