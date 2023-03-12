Norfolk Southern touts its 'culture in action.' Here's what that actually means

York Dispatch editorial board

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, in advance of testifying before a U.S. Senate committee Thursday, heralded his company's efforts to respond to the train derailment that released hazardous toxins across the small Ohio town of East Palestine.

That included $7.5 million the company pledged to Gov. Josh Shapiro to cover Pennsylvania's emergency response and Norfolk's purchase of 100 bouquets from a local flower shop the disaster closed on Valentine's Day.

"That is the Norfolk Southern culture in action," Shaw said, a written statement, "and I could not be prouder."

MORE:Broth in a bucket? Squid in a sink? Dead mouse? All found at one eatery

MORE:Man arrested twice for DUI in a matter of hours, police say

MORE:Local hoops roundup: Eastern York boys advance past Danville in state playoffs

Norfolk Southern's culture, however, also includes the following:

Slashing its workforce by nearly a third over the last decade as part of an industry-wide trend described as "precision-scheduled railroading," according to a recent Government Accountability Office report. Reduced staffing and longer trains led to safety concerns from employees and rail safety inspectors long before the East Palestine disaster.

Failing to provide its rail employees paid sick days until after the East Palestine disaster shone a light on the practice and the consequences of a workforce that was stretched thin and pressured to work while ill. Last month, after the Ohio derailment, the company agreed to give some of its employees four sick days per year.

While cutting its workforce and eroding their quality of life, the company announced $10 billion in stock buybacks designed to improve its stock price in March 2022. Last year, the company also paid $1.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

Spending millions of dollars each year on lobbying and political contributions in order to combat legislation that would impact its bottom line. According to OpenSecrets, the company spent a combined $4.7 million in the 2022 Congressional election cycle alone. “They have enormous sway,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a longtime rail safety advocate, told Politico. “It is always uphill for anybody trying to do rail safety.”

When asked about these and other issues during the Senate hearing on Thursday, Shaw demurred.

"I'm committed to continuing to speak to our employees about quality of life issues," Shaw said, in response to questioning about staffing and workplace conditions.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern reported net profits of $3.3 billion in 2022.

That's 3.3 billion — as in 3,000 million — dollars.

For Norfolk Southern, the $7.5 million pledged to Pennsylvania isn't even a speeding ticket. It's brief stop at a toll booth — the cost of doing business.

Hours before Shaw testified on Thursday, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama.

And that's hardly unusual.

According to U.S. Federal Railroad Administration data, the company logged an average of 164 derailments — three of which involved hazardous materials — per year over the last decade.

In case you were wondering, yes, Norfolk Southern operates in York County.

Shapiro was right to demand emergency response reimbursement from Norfolk Southern, and the governor's right to expect more compensation as the full scope of the disaster becomes clear.

What we really need, however, is broader reform for the entire freight rail industry.

Ohio's U.S. senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican J.D. Vance, recently introduced the Railway Safety Act.

It's not perfect. For example, it wouldn't require devices to monitor wheel bearing vibrations that some experts say could've prevented the East Palestine disaster.

But it's a start.