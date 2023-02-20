Central Pa.’s talent earns national nod

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs up to a pair of musical pros who turned this month’s Grammys spotlight on Central Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg native Andy Greenwood and Hershey product Fred Pellegrini were both recognized for their contributions to this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. The pair collaborated with the jazz band Ranky Tanky on their album “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”

The album was honored Feb. 5 at the Grammy’s Premiere Presentation, which preceded the televised 65th Annual Grammy Awards presentations.

Greenwood, now based in San Francisco, and fellow musician Pellegrini served as mixing and sound engineers on the recording, turning the band’s live performance at the annual festival into a finished recording.

The Central Pennsylvania region is replete with creative talent. It’s great to see a much-deserved dose of national attention acknowledge it.

Thumbs down to new and hopefully short-term Rep. George Santos of neighboring New York, whose factually challenged path to the United States Congress included a brief and characteristically suspicious detour through York County.

The scandal-plagued Republican was elected to represent a district on Long Island before it was learned that he fabricated pretty much everything on his resume. Work history, education, place of birth, religious upbringing — there was little the 34-year-old political neophyte didn’t embellish, distort or outright make up out of thin air. He claimed his grandparents survived the Holocaust, his mother escaped the World Trade Center on 9/11 and that he was one of the first New Yorkers diagnosed with COVID.

Given all this, his behavior during visits to York and Lancaster counties was almost quaint, albeit similarly sketchy. He was charged with passing bad checks in purchases he made from dog breeders in York and Lancaster counties.

According to the Associated Press, the York County case was dropped after Santos claimed the checks, totaling some $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen. Chalk it up as just one more piece of information it might have been helpful for voters to have known about before they headed to the polls last November and punched Santos’ ticket to Congress.

Thumbs up for the long, long, loooooong-awaited reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel.

It took many more years and many more millions than anticipated when the downtown landmark closed for renovations in 2016, but all of that was forgotten — or, at least, set aside — as the doors reopened last month.

Hundreds poured into the 98-year-old hotel’s lobby for a celebratory ribbon-cutting and, let’s face it, a community sigh of relief.

With the extensive renovations taking more than twice as long and costing nearly twice as much as originally anticipated, there were times when the promised revival of the signature hotel seemed difficult to envision. Indeed, for a while the hotel seemed to be in an unwelcome competition with the overlapping and equally trouble-plagued Mount Rose Avenue/Interstate 83 interchange project to see which could fall further behind schedule or go more over budget.

But the perseverance and support of local business leaders and philanthropists including the late Jon and Tim Kinsley proved that good things truly do come to those who wait.

The hotel is now accepting guests, hosting weddings and serving as a vital hub in the commercial and social life of downtown York.